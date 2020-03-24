I know, with what’s going on in the world, that this isn’t that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things, but I am so heartbroken for my 6-year-old son.
I’m so sad he might not finish his first full year of kindergarten — and I’m starting to think about what this will be like for him.
I know many students all over the country are dealing with this. I feel for all of them, but especially high school seniors who likely don’t get to celebrate the fun that is senior year. What about prom? Graduation?
I can’t even imagine what any of that must feel like.
Sam started kindergarten last fall and he loves it. Back then, I wondered how he’d deal with having to get up and do something every day (the kid sleeps in like he’s a teenager). But he never complained. I never once heard him utter the phrase: “I don’t want to go to school.”
Every day after school, he’d excitedly tell me what he learned and what he and his friends did during recess. He recounted school lunch and raved about the foods he loved and wanted me to make at home.
It’s unbelievable to me the amount of things he’s learned this year. I mean, he’s reading for crying out loud!
We picked up his learning packet from a drive-thru line at school on March 17 and were able to briefly speak with his teacher, who stood the recommended six feet away from our car. She waved and smiled at Sam and told him how much she missed him. You could see the heartbreak written across her face. We told her we missed her and hoped our fortunes would change and we could resume at least a handful of weeks of school with her.
So far we’ve managed to fit homeschooling into our busy work days at home. It hasn’t been easy but Sam has embraced all of it.
That first day we asked him what a normal school day looks like for him. We went through a typical day and took notes. Then we did just that. We printed off activity pages and he’d breeze through them with a “that was too easy!” reply when he’d finish.
Some days he asks when he gets to go back to school. I feel terrible that my answer is always, “I don’t know, buddy.” He laments about how much he misses his best friends, so we try and FaceTime with friends and family every night if we can so we’re seeing and talking to people outside our house.
He understands why this is happening — that there’s a very bad sickness going around and that we need to stay home to help stop it from spreading and hurting people — but I know he can’t wait for things to go back to normal.
He’s looking forward to summer when he’ll start baseball again and be able to go swimming. He can’t wait to go see grandparents and cousins. He’s ready to be able to go back to his favorite places — the zoo and the Durham Museum.
We all are.
I wonder how much of this he’ll remember when he’s older. I hope, if he does, that he remembers only good things. When mommy and dada taught him school. When we stayed home and did activities, crafts, made forts and watched movies. When we spent so much quality time together and had the chance to slow down and appreciate all the little things in life this coronavirus made us realize we took for granted.
