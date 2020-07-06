When asked where you could go to escape mosquitoes and ticks, bug expert Jody Green jokingly said Antarctica. And maybe Iceland.
In other words, they are almost everywhere.
Both can cause some nasty illnesses. Mosquitoes are the deadliest animal in the world, and Lyme disease, which is transmitted by ticks, is one of the most common diseases in the United States.
Green, an educator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, says she’s allergic to mosquitoes and all biting bugs.
“I basically stink and shine from repellent half the year. I’m the weirdo with my pants tucked into my socks, and I’ve got a bin of repellents of all kinds, concentrations, formulations and all the anti-itch remedies,’’ she says. “I also have pointed forceps in a container that I take with me everywhere because ticks happen.’’
You might not be as allergic as Green. But it’s still important to keep ticks at bay. Here are some tips from Green.
Where you’ll find them
• For ticks, you’ll pick them up walking in public and state parks, wooded areas, grassy areas, along the edges of paved trails and in yards that attract deer and other wildlife. Also the family dog can bring them in as well, so you can find them in your house.
• If you’ve been someplace where ticks are active, check the crevices of the body. Think knee pits, arm pits, behind ears, the scalp, the groin area and the belly button.
• Mosquitoes are most active and hungry at dusk. Not so much when it is really windy or cold, though.
• Places for mosquitoes can be anywhere because they can bite through clothing.
How to prevent bites
• Perform regular and frequent tick checks daily. After coming in from playing outside, take a shower and check for ticks. Even though there are repellents labeled for ticks, they often will latch on around the ankles and climb upward to the scalp or other place where there is no repellent. Checking is always the best way to prevent bites because you can find them before them embed and engorge. Wearing white, tucking socks into long pants when hiking and wearing permethrin-treated clothing (not for skin!) can be helpful.
• To repel mosquitos, use EPA-approved repellents such as DEET, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or picaridin. For kiddos, use lower percentages of DEET but apply often because the concentration relates to the numbers of hours of protection. Permethrin-treated clothing — either commercially treated or DIY — are effective. For my family, I use 25% to 30% DEET, which lasts eight hours, but make sure parents apply to children. I also use DEET wipes or lotion for faces.
What to do if you have bites or find a tick on your body
• If you get bitten by a mosquito, treat topically. Some people have more severe reactions to any kind of bites (like me). And I usually apply Afterbite or baking soda or hydrocortisone 1% for the itching. You can also try ice and even Benadryl if your doctor says it’s safe.
• If you find a tick on your body or that of your child, it must be removed as soon as possible to prevent any illness. It usually takes 24 or more hours of attachment to transmit a disease from the tick. Get pointed tweezers and grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible. Hold firmly and steadily pull the tick straight out, trying to remove the entire tick from the skin. After it is removed, put the tick in a zip-top bag and place the bag in the freezer so the tick can be identified if there are issues later. Do not flush it! Wash the skin with soap and water, disinfect and monitor the area for any secondary reactions. Monitor health for fever, lethargy, chills, aches, etc., for a few days, and if there are any out-of-the-ordinary reactions, call your physician and reference the tick bite. Many remedies will result in a prescribed antibiotic.
• As for the removed tick, if you are in Nebraska, take a clear picture and submit it for identification. Green is one of the administrators of a Facebook page called “Tick Tag Go.”
They identify photos of ticks and also help put people’s minds at ease. Not all cause Lyme disease.
