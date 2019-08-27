As the mother of four with a highly demanding job, Dr. Sasha Shillcutt knows all about a working mom’s guilt.
“I don’t think there is a woman on the planet who doesn’t have some guilt about something,’’ she says.
But you can have all the guilt in the world about working, she says, and it won’t change how your kids turn out.
It actually can harm them. Maybe you don’t discipline your children when they deserve it or you do unhealthy things out of guilt.
“We have to let it go,’’ she says.
But how?
Shillcutt, a professor and vice chair of strategy and innovation in the department of anesthesiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, offers this advice based on her experience.
• Be honest with your children about your work life. Let them know what you do. Share with them if you are in the middle of a big project or under extra stress in your job.
• Be a role model. Tell your children that you are going to give a big talk instead of just saying you’re going on a business trip. Help yourself and them feel pride in what you’re accomplishing.
• Find someone you can lean on. Women are under constant pressure to be the best mom, the best wife, the best employee, thereby creating more guilt when they feel they don’t live up to that standard. So it’s important to have a community with similar struggles. That normalizes the difficulty that comes with being a mother and having a career. Studies show that sharing about a difficult situation actually makes it feel easier. “When we are balancing work and home life, we can often feel like we’re failing,” Shillcutt says. “That’s when we really need to lean on each other, as it can alleviate the feeling of guilt.’’
• Stop separating your work life from your home life. Just as you share things about work with your children, share things about your family with your colleagues. “We know that healthy organizations have women and men at the top, and in reality, many women are both mothers and leaders,’’ Shillcutt says. “I don’t hide the fact that I am a mom at work, and I don’t hide the fact that I work at home.’’
• Accept that sometimes you will have to miss something at home or at the office. Be upfront with your employer − and don’t feel guilty − when you can’t make a work dinner because of something scheduled at home. If your kids are upset that you won’t be at an activity, make sure to schedule time to debrief with them about what you missed.
• Utilize technology. Use FaceTime when you’re out of town. Or take time to catch up with the kids one-on-one when you return home. “You have to give yourself some grace with that,’’ Shillcutt says.
• Recognize that you can’t always balance it all. There’s no guarantee that you won’t have guilt or struggle with issues related to guilt. “You have to recognize it and realize guilt doesn’t lead to better outcomes. Be very transparent with friends and colleagues,’’ Shillcutt says. “We need to recognize people who are trying to balance it all and let them know they can talk to us about it.’’
