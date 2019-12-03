In need of a new book this month? We've got you covered. Here are five great ideas for the entire family. Enjoy!
1. "Boobie’s Magical Christmas Wish" by Kam Draper. This young lady will win your heart by showing the world how to be kind, inclusive and a big dreamer — with a little twist of girl power that will light the spirits of all. It’s the second book in a series for children ages 2 to 10 by the Omaha author and her mom, Lynne, who is the illustrator. The first was Boobie’s Scary Halloween. A perfect read for beginner readers.
2. "Midwestern Strange: Hunting Monsters, Martians, and the Weird in Flyover Country" by B.J. Hollars. Crazy tales, from the turtle the size of a dining room table, which turned an Indiana family’s life upside down, to stories of pancake-flipping visitors from outer space. Hollars meets some fascinating people in this quirky account that contends with the ways such oddities retain cultural footholds.
3. "Steak and Cake" by Elizabeth Karmel. More than 100 recipes that scream to be made, paired and eaten with pure joy. How about a porterhouse for two with steakhouse spinach and wild mushroom saute followed by freshly grated coconut cake? Or come up with a pairing of your own. The result is an instant dinner party. Recipes, are clear, easy to follow and delicious.
4. "Rusty Brown" by Chris Ware. Leonard Cohen said, “The poem is nothing but information. It is the Constitution of the inner country.” Our reviewer thought of this idea when he read the Omaha native and graphic novelist’s astonishing work. Ware will leave you feeling like a slightly different human when you’re done, he says. Centered in Omaha, the book is literary, brilliantly illustrated and deeply affecting.
5. "Wanderers" by Chuck Wendig. Are dystopian novels your thing? Then dig in to this meaty tome and discover what happens when teen Shana discovers that her younger sister has turned into a walker, heading for an unknown destination. Nothing will stop her march, and others like her keep appearing every day. Shana turns into a “shepherd,’’ following the flock. Their fate depends on unraveling the mystery.
***
This article originally appeared in the December 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.