He was the first person to use the word “nerd.’’
He wasn’t really a doctor.
But Dr. Seuss did write children’s books that have sold millions of copies and have been translated into several languages.
His real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel and he wrote and illustrated more than 60 books under the pen name Dr. Seuss. He added the "Dr." because his father had always wanted him to practice medicine. He adopted the nom de plume while writing for a Dartmouth College publication.
The first documented use of the word nerd appeared in his 1950 book, “If I Ran the Zoo.’’ Nerd was a creature from the land of Ka-Troo.
In 1984, Seuss received a Pulitzer Prize for a lifetime of contribution to children’s literature. National Read Across America Day is an observance in the United States held on the school day closest to March 2, Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Some of our favorites:
1. “Green Eggs and Ham.” Seuss’ highest-selling book ranks No. 4 on Publishers Weekly’s list of the best-selling children’s books of all time. Publisher Bennett Cerf bet Seuss $50 that he couldn’t write a book using only 50 words or fewer. He did, and 49 of them are one syllable. That makes it a good choice to encourage children to read by themselves.
2. “The Lorax.” A moving book about environmentalism, this contains one of Dr. Seuss’ most famous messages. “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better.’’ The small orange creature in the book spoke for the trees against the greedy, and the logging industry was so upset that it sponsored a similar book, “Truax,” told from the logging point of view.
3. “The Cat in the Hat.” Although it took him a year or more to write, this 1957 book made Dr. Seuss famous. “It is the book I’m proudest of because it had something to do with the death of the Dick and Jane primer,’’ he once said. He found that series boring and wanted to create a more fun way for children to read. Seuss had a closet full of hats sent to him by children from all over the world.
4. “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish." This freewheeling plot about two youngsters and their amazing pets was a response to a Life magazine report on illiteracy that concluded that schoolchildren were not learning to read because their books were boring. This book encouraged kids to be both observant and imaginative, and Dr. Seuss hoped it would start children on a path to reading the rest of their lives.
5. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go." Published in 1990, this was the last book by Dr. Seuss, who died in 1991 at 87. The narrator jumps hurdle after hurdle, leading the book to be known as the perfect antidote to anyone who’s stuck at a crossroads in life. The title came from an optimistic greeting his classmates used at Dartmouth. The second half of the salutation was, “The people you’ll meet.’’
(Sources: Google, Wikipedia, mentalfloss.com, 11points.com, shmoop.com)
