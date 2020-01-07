Long holidays mean kids (and adults) will be looking for something to do once the novelty of all those new toys and gadgets has worn off. How about a trip to the library? There’s no predicting what might catch your family’s fancy, but here are 13 new titles worth checking out.
Kids:
“Ali Cross” by James Patterson. Ali Cross has always looked up to his father, former detective and FBI agent Alex Cross. When Ali’s best friend Abraham is reported missing, Ali is desperate to find him. With his father on trial for a crime he didn’t commit, it’s up to Ali to search for clues and find his friend. But being a kid sleuth isn’t easy — especially when your father warns you not to get involved! Ali soon learns that clues aren’t always what they seem.
Other picks:
1. “The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchen.
2. “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier.
3. “Just Ask!” by Sonia Sotomayor.
4. “Look Both Ways” by Jason Reynolds.
Young adult:
“Pumpkinheads” by Rainbow Rowell. Deja and Josiah are seasonal best friends. Every autumn, all through high school, they’ve worked together at the pumpkin patch. They say good-bye every Halloween, and they’re reunited every September 1. But this Halloween is different — Josiah and Deja are seniors, and this is their last season at the pumpkin patch. Their last shift together. Their last good-bye. Josiah’s ready to spend the whole night feeling melancholy about it. Deja isn’t ready to let him. She’s got a plan: What if their last shift was an adventure?
Other picks:
1. “The Beautiful” by Renee Ahdieh.
2. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys.
3. “Major Impossible” by Nathan Hale.
Adult fiction:
“The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. Alice Wright marries a handsome American hoping to escape her stifling life in England. But small-town Kentucky quickly proves equally claustrophobic. So, when a call goes out for a team of women to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s new traveling library, Alice signs on enthusiastically. The women become known as the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky. What happens to them — and to the men they love — becomes an unforgettable drama of loyalty, justice, humanity and passion.
Other picks:
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett.
2. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern.
3. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger.
***
This article originally ran in the January 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
