In need of a new book this month? We've got you covered. Here are five great ideas for the entire family. Enjoy!
1. "Cozy White Cottage: 100 ways to love the feeling of being home" by Liz Marie Galvan. Galvan offers her best home decor and design tips to help readers create homes they love coming home to. Hint No. 37: Window treatments are that missing factor that can make you feel safer and warmer as you snuggle into your spaces. They ground a space and make it feel complete. Or No. 81, chalkboards. They are the perfect way to fill a space. In a mudroom, they keep track of schedules or in an entryway, they can be used to welcome party guests. She has tips for editing your home, too.
2. "The Little Upholstery Book" by Shelly Miller Leer. Are you ready to breathe new life into a tired piece in your home? Leer shares her expertise in this book for beginners. She covers the tools you need, how to tear down a piece of furniture and then how to transform it into something beautiful. Our favorite was the dining room and kitchen chair redo, because that’s something we all can tackle. Someday, we’ll try the Rockin’ Moroccan hanging headboard.
3. "Rocket to the Moon!" by Don Brown. This graphic novel celebrates the 50th anniversary of the U.S. landing on the moon in a series called “Big Ideas That Changed the World.” It starts with the history of flying a rocket. It even shares which foot Neil Armstrong placed first on the moon in 1969. And did you know there was no toilet on Apollo 11? Austronauts had to use plastic bags!
4. "Hope" by Matthew Cordell. Looking for something sweet to give the newest member of your family? In this book by Cordell, a Caldecott medalist, grandparents welcome their new grandchild into the world and express all the ways this new life has expanded their world, and the hope they hold for his future. It’s told from the perspective of two lions, with charming pictures.
5. "The Movie making magic of marvel studios: Heroes + Villains" by Eleni Roussos. This book shares the story of some of the very colorful characters Marvel Studios has presented through the years. You’ll read firsthand accounts of heroes and villians as they were brought to life, as well as items created and captured during the production processes such as concept art, storyboards and behind-the-scenes photography. It will give you a glimpse of the Marvel Studios process from page to screen.
***
This article originally appeared in the August 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.