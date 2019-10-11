In need of a new book this month? We've got you covered. Here are five great ideas for the entire family. Enjoy!
1. “Boobie’s Scary Halloween” by Kam Draper. Join Boobie and her sisters in the first of many adventures. “Boobie’s Scary Halloween” is the first story in this children's book series, which will not only be fun for kids but enjoyable for adults to read as well. A collaboration of colorful illustrations and descriptive writing will set the scene for the audience to ride along. Come see if Boobie is brave enough to face her Halloween fears! Ages 2 to 10.
2. "Dinner for Everyone" by Mark Bittman. This book provides 300 recipes, including three ways to cook similar dishes. There are quick meals for busy weeknights, plant-based fare for vegans and impressive dishes perfect for entertaining. The classic spaghetti carbonara has just six ingredients, including salt and pepper. Then it morphs into creamy bucatini with chickpea crumble. The guest version is spaghetti carbonara with champagne zabaglione. We can’t wait to try the pizza bianca for vegans and the double-dipped fried chicken and waffles with peach butter.
3. "The Wolf and the Warlander" by Chip Davis, Mark Valenti and Mannheim Steamroller. A three-book story about a horse named Ghost, a Friesian prized for his strength and agility, and the wolf that he rescued as a colt. Despite their differences, they both love adventure, share a fascination with nature and push through boundaries. These two unlikely friends face all kinds of trials as they grow up and follow their own paths; set against the music of Mannheim Steamroller. Children and young adults.
4. "Bach to the Rescue!!!" by Tom Angleberger. The rich dude who couldn’t sleep woke the village every night with his yells for his musician Goldberg, who had to carry his harpischord up the stairs to play. But the rich dude hated lullabies and anything else that Goldberg tried to play, leaving him cranky and the entire village, too. Then Bach, the greatest composer of all time, appears. He mashes up several types of tunes into the Greatest Music Ever Written Ever, and finally the rich dude and the town can sleep. Ages 4 to 8.
5. "Chicks Rule!" by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen. Nerdy Chick has been preparing all week for the Rocket Club meeting, but when she arrives, she learns that no chicks are allowed. She won’t let that stop her, gathering chicks of all types to help her. When even that doesn’t work, they form their own group, where everyone is allowed. With each chick doing her part, they build a rocket that can reach the stars. Chicks can conquer anything! Pre-K to third grade.
6. "The Tale of the Tiger Slippers" by Jan Brett. Follow the adventures of a tiger cub and his slippers, which enable him to do great things growing up in an exotic land. But as an adult, he’s embarrassed by the worn shoes and tries to give them away, each time with negative results. Finally, his son comes up with the perfect solution. India’s national parks and a huge lion there inspired Brett’s rich artwork. Ages 4 to 8.
This article originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
