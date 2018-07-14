Birthdays really are the best. If your child has a birthday coming up, consider these celebratory tales in honor of their big day.
1. "I Got a Chicken for My Birthday" by Laura Gehl. Though Ana had asked three times for amusement park tickets for her birthday, she is given a chicken instead. Ana tries to have a good attitude and decides it's better than socks or underwear. But the chicken, which arrives wearing yellow construction boots, has a surprise in store. She recruits Ana's other pets to help with a secret construction project. You'll never guess what it is. Ages 3 to 8.
2. "Much Too Much Birthday" by J.E. Morris. Maud the koala has invited all 56 of her friends to the birthday party in her backyard. But when the crowd arrives, she feels overwhelmed and needs to be alone. What will happen if Maud can't bear her own birthday party? The book, with its charming illustrations, includes a note to caregivers. Ages 4 to 6.
3. "Happy Birthday to You" by Kristen L. Depken. This Step Into Reading book features the characters from Nickelodeon's "Shimmer and Shine." In it, the twin genies and their friends prepare for a very special birthday party. A Step 1 book, it features big type and easy words for children who know the alphabet and are eager to begin reading. It includes 30 shiny stickers. Ages 4 to 6.
4. "The Party and Other Stories" by Sergio Ruzzier. This easy reader picture book is actually three stories in one and stars two lovable but very different best friends. Fox is an even-tempered reader, cook and artist; Chick is a pain in the neck. In "The Party," Fox is trying to read while Chick repeatedly interrupts him and requests to use his bathroom, where he proceeds to throw a raucous shindig with some other party animals. Two more chapters follow. Ages 5 to 8.
5. "Party Crashers" by Jonathan Roth. Beep and his best friend Bob pack their favorite swimsuits and TV watching gear for Lani's birthday on the Starship Titanic. When they arrive on the space ship, however, they realize they forgot a present for Lani. And everyone is expected to wear a real suit for dinner, not a bathing suit. Things go from bad to worse when guests' jewelry is stolen and Beep and Bob are blamed. And then they discover the "indestructible'' ship is headed right for the ice rings of Neptune. Can they save the day? Ages 6 to 9.
6. "Tiana's Best Surprise" by Tessa Roehl. "Princess Tiana is planning a surprise. Her father's birthday is coming, and she wants to make him the best gumbo ever. But there's one problem. She has never made gumbo without her father's help. Will she be able to pull off the surprise and make gumbo that her father will love? Based on Disney's "The Princess and the Frog.'' Ages 6 to 9.
This article originally appeared in the July 2018 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
