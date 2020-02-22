In need of a new book this month? We've got you covered. Here are five great ideas for kids of all ages. Enjoy!
1. "Birdsong" by Julie Flett. When a young girl moves from the country to a small town, she feels lonely and out of place. But soon she meets an elderly woman next door, who shares her love of arts and crafts. Can the girl navigate the changing seasons and failing health of her new friend? One reader called it a gem of a picture book and a joy to read and look at. Ages 3–8.
2. "Daniel’s Good Day" by by Micha Archer. The people in Daniel’s neighborhood always say, “Have a good day!” But what exactly is a good day? Daniel is determined to find out, and as he strolls through his neighborhood, he finds a wonderful world full of answers as varied as his neighbors. When Daniel puts all these good days together, they make a lovely poem full of his neighbors’ favorite things. If you’re looking for a mentor text about gratitude, this is perfect, a reader said. Ages 3-6.
3. "Dream Within a Dream" by by Patricia MacLachlan. When Louisa is sent to stay with her grandparents for the summer, she’s not looking forward to it. While her brother is determined to find a way to stay on Deer Island forever, Louisa would rather be off having adventures with their globetrotting ornithographer parents. She’s a writer, and there’s nothing on all of Deer Island to write about — right? Louisa discovers that small doesn’t necessarily mean quiet. Ages 8-12.
4. "The Line Tender" by by Kate Allen. Lucy, 12, is the daughter of a former marine biologist and rescue diver, who died when she was young. When a great white shark is caught in the bay, it dredges up feelings of loss for Lucy and her father. But a wonderful cast comes together to help her heal. It’s a book about loss and how we cope with it as individuals and as a community, a reader said, and how we are each important parts of our own local ecosystems. Heartwarming and beautiful. Age 10 and older.
5. "The Downstairs Girl" by by Stacey Lee. By day, Jo Kuan works as a lady’s maid for the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in Atlanta. But by night, Jo moonlights as the pseudonymous author of a newspaper advice column, “Dear Miss Sweetie.” When her column becomes wildly popular, the 17-year-old uses the power of the pen to address some of society’s ills, but she’s not prepared for the backlash that follows or the letter that sets off a search into her own past. Ages 12 and older.
This article originally appeared in the February 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
