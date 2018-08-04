Summer is nearing its end and kids are about to head back to school. Get your child excited to head back to school with these five books.
1. "The Secret Life of Squirrels: Back to School" by Nancy Rose. Rosie and Mr. Peanuts aren't gathering nuts for winter. Rosie is a teacher, and Mr. Peanuts is helping her get ready for a new year. They explore what needs to be done in every area of the classroom, even taking time to sing their favorite song, "I Had a Little Nut Tree.'' The author makes miniature sets with props such as a school bus, a podium and classroom furniture, and then photographs the squirrels as they explore during their regular visit to her bird feeders. She gets the squirrels to "pose" by hiding peanuts in and around props. All ages.
2. "Peanut Butter's First Day of School" by Terry Border. Get ready for your child’s first day of school with Peanut Butter. He’ll have a great day at his new school because he goes with his friends, Hamburger, Cupcake, Egg, Meatball, French Fries, Soup and of course, Jelly. Penguin Young Readers series, Level 2. Ages 4 to 8.
3. "Peeps at School" by Andrea Posner-Sanchez. The Peeps chicks and bunnies spend the day at school together in this Step Into Reading Level 1 book. Big type and easy words. The book is for children who know the alphabet and are eager to begin reading on their own. Ages 4 to 6.
4. "Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Go to School" by Julie Falatko. Sassy and Waldo are good dogs, who spend the day keeping their house safe. But every day their boy, Stewart, comes home from this place called school smelling like anxiety and loose-leaf paper. So they decide to save Stewart and that takes some creativity, because they don’t let dogs into school. They put on an old trench coat, and now everyone at Bea Arthur Elementary thinks they are a new student named Salty from Liver, Ohio. And they love school. Ages 8 to 12.
5. "We Don't Eat Our Classmates!" by Ryan T. Higgins. It's the first day of school for Penelope Rex, and she can't wait to meet her classmates. But it's hard to make human friends when they're so darn delicious! That is, until Penelope gets a taste of her own medicine and finds she may not be at the top of the food chain after all. And who doesn’t want to read about a backpack that can carry 300 sandwiches! Recommended for any child who is nervous about starting school.
August 2018
