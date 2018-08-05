The Sassy Housewife is a weekly advice column from Momaha.com. We will cover adventures in parenting, relationships and entertaining.
* * *
Dear Sassy Housewife,
I have an 6-year-old daughter who is a little on the chubby side. I think she's adorable, but my mom keeps making comments about it. Not to her, thankfully. Just me.
I'm not sure what to tell her. My daughter is only 6 and she's a pretty active little girl. She loves to run around and play. She likes to have some sweets, much like any kid, but we only allow that stuff in moderation in our house.
I'd really like my mom to quit commenting about my daughter's weight. It's starting to stress me out and I don't want my daughter to overhear it. I know before long she'll start worrying about her looks. I'd like her to hold onto her childhood innocence for as long as possible.
Signed,
Worried mom
***
Dear worried mom,
What does your daughter's doctor say about her weight? If you're at all worried and haven't seen a doctor, I would start there. Your doctor will be able to tell you if your daughter is indeed overweight. If she is, your doctor will be able to recommend a course of action. Unless it's an extreme case, your doctor probably won't recommend a diet, as it can possibly interfere with a child's health. It'll likely include ways to get your child even more active, or developing healthier eating habits.
If your doctor says your daughter is fine, tell your mom you've seen a doctor and everything is fine — and that you'd like for her to drop the subject. If your daughter is deemed overweight, tell your mom you have a plan put in place and then ask her to please stop bringing it up. Let her know it stresses you out and that you don't want to risk your daughter overhearing anything.
You said your daughter is active and only eats the occasional sweets. You might consider keeping a journal of how often she's doing things like watching TV and what exactly she's eating. Personally, I used to think I ate really healthy, but then I kept a journal and realized I ate a lot more unhealthy options than I cared to admit. If it turns out you're indeed doing all the right things at home, you might check what the activity and eating habits are like at other places your daughter frequents, such as daycare, school or a relative's house.
Either way, I think you should definitely tell your mom to cut it out with the comments. I understand she just has her granddaughter's best interest at heart, but it's stressing you out and you don't want your daughter prematurely worrying about that sort of thing.
As long as you're doing what you can to keep your daughter happy and healthy, you shouldn't have to keep hearing rude comments.
Good luck!
* * *
Have a question for The Sassy Housewife? Email it to momaha@owh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.