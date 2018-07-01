The Sassy Housewife is a weekly advice column from Momaha.com. We will cover adventures in parenting, relationships and entertaining.
Dear Sassy Housewife,
I have an almost 6-year-old and we're excited to introduce her to fireworks this year. I mentioned this to my mom, who seemed taken aback and really against the idea of her being around fireworks.
What age is too young for fireworks? It's not like I'd be letting her light off the type that explode. Can you offer any insight?
Signed,
Curious mom
Dear curious mom,
Six is probably a good age to start introducing fireworks. Anything younger than that might be a little young unless you're doing super simple things like poppers! After all, there are real dangers with fireworks – kids have died from using them in the wrong way. But if you do your research and explain to your mom what types of fireworks your daughter will be around, she'll feel better.
Here are some suggestions:
• Poppers. These are good for younger kids if properly supervised. Your daughter might like these. My son really enjoyed them last year (he was 3 at the time).
• Novelty fireworks. These fireworks — meaning those that don't leave the ground or shoot up in any way — are also good for younger kids. Some that I loved as a kid were snakes, smoke bombs, party poppers and parachutes, to name a few. You know best if she can light them on her own, but if so, close supervision is best.
• Sparklers. The American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation lists them as appropriate for children ages 7 and older since they can definitely be dangerous. They should only be lit outdoors and under the careful supervision of adults. I'm including them here because even if your daughter may not be able to hold them, she'll still love watching you twirl them around. She might even be able to help you.
A good idea would be to head to your nearest firework stand and ask them to point out the kid-friendly options. Then let your daughter pick out a few she finds interesting. This will let her feel like she's participating in the fun, while still being safe and under your guidance. And hopefully this will make your mom feel better about everything.
But remember, she's your child, so really, it's up to you on whether or not you're comfortable – and ready – to let her participate.
Good luck — and Happy Fourth of July!
Have a question for The Sassy Housewife? Email it to momaha@owh.com.
