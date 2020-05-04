If these recent weeks of practicing social distancing has taught me anything, it’s that just because we have to distance doesn’t mean we can’t be social.
Since my family and I started staying home, we have gotten creative in the ways in which we can keep in touch with family and friends. The kids have had virtual play dates with school buddies and I’ve enjoyed my fair share of FaceTime and Zoom cocktail hours. I even attended a virtual "Tiger King"-themed birthday party.
But even with all of these inventive new ways to hang out I had surrendered any hope of attending another dinner party until all of these “alone together” suggestions eased. That was until my friend, Maya, invited me to my very first virtual dinner party.
Maya is one of those magical people who can whip up fun out of thin air. She and her husband, Rich, have a flair for entertaining and never shy away from an opportunity to get people together. So it came as little surprise that they found a way to bring friends together for a night of festive dining during a time when households must remain separate. If you haven’t attended one, I highly recommend getting some friends signed up to give it a try.
It turns out the silver lining to all of the current social restrictions in play is that it’s never been easier to get a bunch of friends to agree on a date everyone has available. After all, social calendars are wide open. So after putting the virtual guest list together, the style of dinner party you want to throw is up to you. Here a few suggestions to get you started.
1. The Virtual Pot Luck. This was the dinner my friends put together. Ours included a theme — Tex Mex — and then each of the participating couples picked a course to prepare for the rest of the party. On the evening of the party, we each portioned up of dish for the other households and dropped it off at the host’s home. From there, the host packages all the courses together and delivers it to everyone’s doorstep. At the appointed time, we all log on and begin our shared meal with the raise of the glass. Not only was it delicious, but it was so fun to be a part of a real grown-up dinner once again.
2. The Distance Dinner Club. For this dinner party, the group chooses a recipe — whether it’s a tried-and-true meal, a family specialty or something new you’ve wanted to give a whirl — and then everyone cooks it. That way you have the shared experience eating the same dish .
3. Take-Out Together. Another fun idea for eating with loved ones that doesn’t require any heavy lifting is getting takeout. To start, everyone agrees on one restaurant and then, on the appointed night, everyone orders at the same time to enjoy at a distance. The other upside to this option is it’s a chance to help support one of your favorite local restaurants.
Whether the loved ones you want to gather live right around the corner or halfway across the world, a virtual meal together helps make the space melt away and the shared connection of good food and good friends shine through.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
