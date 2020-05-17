In his 1925 poem "I Limoni" ("The Lemons"), Eugenio Montale calls the scent of lemons "a restless sweetness raining on the heart" and "riches," and the fruit itself "sunlight's golden trumpets" that "pour their songs into our souls." Ripe for metaphor, lemons are a kitchen mainstay and a cook's favorite parlor trick, pulled out for surprise and delight like the rainbow of scarves up a magician's sleeve. "Cook without lemons?" Alice Waters wrote in "Chez Panisse Fruit" (2002). "Unthinkable!"