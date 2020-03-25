When my job transitioned to work-from-home last week, I expected chaos. How could it not be chaotic when parents, normally-busy teens and kids are home with nary a dance class or shopping trip to break up the monotony?
We are all here all the time, and it is a lot to take.
I saw a thread on Twitter where people hilariously referred to their kids as co-workers while they attempted to get work done from home. Author Scott Reintgen tweeted, “My co-worker thinks it’s 'hilarious' to run naked through my office while I’m trying to work.”
So as an homage to that idea, here's how my first day working from home went:
8 a.m. — Things are quiet in the office. Only one co-worker has appeared and she’s lying on the floor, eating a waffle with her hands while staring blankly into space. So far, so good I guess.
9 a.m. — Things are no longer quiet. I’ve still only seen the one co-worker, but I suspect she’s secretly shotgunning Red Bulls or snorting Fun Dip because her energy levels are unprecedented. She took off her pants and is doing laps throughout the building in only her Nikes and a pair of Frozen underwear. I asked if she would please wear pants, but she said she can’t because she gets hot when she is “exerfising.”
10 a.m. — Co-worker won’t stop whining about snacks and it is beyond annoying. I mean, the chick just had grapes 10 minutes ago, but now she’s lying on the floor — still sans pants — and whimpering about starving to death. How am I supposed to work like this?
Two additional co-workers — guys who must work on another floor because I sort of remember them but it’s been a long time since I’ve seen them out of their offices — have wandered into my work area. One is shirtless, one is wearing basketball shorts and a ripped T-shirt. Neither of them are wearing shoes. They seem disoriented, like bears who’ve just left their hibernation caves. After grunting their hellos, they both just plopped down on the sofa and became instantly transfixed by their phones.
12 p.m. — My co-workers are incredibly noisy as they eat their lunches. The female seems desperate for attention from the others, so she’s singing loudly and randomly taking their things, which seems to irritate more than amuse them. She repeatedly grabs the tall one’s phone and cackles maniacally the entire time he chases her down and has to pry it from her chubby fingers. I suppose I should just be thankful she’s finally decided to put on pants.
3 p.m. — Male co-workers have returned to their offices after an intense brainstorming session on the feasibility of purchasing a commercial-grade hot dog gun similar to Fairbury’s Der Weinerschlinger. Female co-worker has fallen asleep on the floor. Perhaps work will be easier now.
3:12 p.m. — Female co-worker is already awake. She’s crying because she wants to wear the purple sparkly shoes that she doesn’t have anymore (she outgrew them a full year ago). I calmly explain this to her, but my logic only seems to make her more upset and she barrel-rolls away from me.
4 p.m. — Female co-worker has changed into rain boots and a sequined dance leotard. She’s talking loudly to Batface, her stuffed dog. She glares if I dare to look in her direction, but giggles uproariously at that toy as if the thing is telling killer jokes.
I don’t know about you, but I think it’s going to take some time for me to adjust to my new co-workers.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
