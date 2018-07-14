These yummy desserts on a stick will be the talk of your next barbecue. The warm grilled strawberry kebabs with the chilled whipped cream? Heavenly. The fruit version? Tastes just like pie but with no forks needed. The recipes are easily customized, so don't be afraid to mix it up and throw in a few more interesting flavors or family favorites. The Momaha taste testers' verdict? Fast, fresh and fantastic