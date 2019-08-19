As a parent, it can be extremely challenging to set aside time just for you. You’re not only managing your schedule, but the schedules of everyone in the household — and we all know how quickly the days and weeks fly by.
Creating pockets of "me time" is necessary for your mental health, which in turn positively affects all your relationships. Here are the five steps to creating pockets of time for yourself.
1. Know your time is sacred. You need to see the value of your time and know that the time you set aside for yourself is sacred. Just like you make commitments and schedule priorities, stick to this appointment with yourself. You wouldn’t cancel a plan with a friend because another event comes up, so don’t cancel time with yourself.
2. Find blocks of time. Take five to 10 minutes each week and look at your schedule. I like to do this on Sunday. Find chunks of time that you can plan for yourself. This looks different for all of us and your pockets of time may change daily or weekly. Your pockets may be 15 minutes daily Monday through Thursday. The next week you may only be able to find one hour on Tuesday evening. You may find that getting up a half hour earlier will give you the you time that you need.
3. Plan it. Now that you’ve found those blocks of time and have put it into your schedule, plan what you’re going to do. The worst thing that happens is when you have 30 minutes of time to yourself but you don’t know what to do and spend five to 10 minutes trying to figure it out. Here are just a few ideas that you may want to do during your "me time:"
- Read
- Listen to a podcast or an audiobook
- Pray or meditate
- Indulge in a guilty pleasure. (For me, this is catching up on "Grey’s Anatomy.")
- Take a bath
- Journal or color
- Make yourself some tea or coffee and enjoy the quiet
- Go down a social media hole and watch all of the husky singing videos you want. No judging here.
- Exercise
4. Communicate. This is an absolute must. You have to communicate what "me time" is to those in your household and you have to set boundaries. If this is something completely new, sit down with your partner and share what this time is important for you. Your partner may also want some "me time."
5. Turn off all distractions. Remember, this time is sacred, so eliminate distractions. Unless your "me time" involves using your phone to get on Pinterest or Instagram, I would turn it to airplane mode so your attention isn’t pulled away because a text comes through. All of that can wait until your "me time" is up.
I’m challenging you and encouraging you to find that "me time." Your time is valuable, and you can create pockets of time for yourself. Even if your "me time" is 30 minutes a week, that’s 30 minutes more than you had before. Enjoy that time you’ve created for yourself — you deserve it!
***
Joanna Thompson is a professional organizer and former educator and lives in Omaha with her husband and 80-pound fur babe. She writes monthly for momaha.com and can be found on Instagram at joanna_organize and online.
