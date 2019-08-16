The transition to middle school can be scary but exciting.
There are new classmates, teachers and classrooms and the dreaded locker combination.
But middle school administrators, teachers and counselors across the Omaha metro area try to make the transition as stress-free as possible.
Beveridge Magnet School in the Omaha Public Schools system schedules a week in June for students to get familiar with their new building and new routine. Then there’s a special day when school starts just for the newcomers.
Westside Community Schools hold Warrior Walkabout, a half-day in May set aside for students to check out their middle school. Students can return before school starts for a more personalized visit.
“They can come 20 times if they want, just to kind of go up to their locker and make sure they can open it. Or walk around and see where their classes are,’’ said Mark Weichel, Westside assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
Transition years are a big focus in the Ralston School District, too. A two-week bridge to middle school was held in July, with activities that explored the changes in academics ahead as well as social and emotional growth.
“There were labs in a variety of different content areas that keep kids learning and prevent brain drain, while still making it fun for kids who are showing up,’’ said Jeremy Maskel, director of external relations and engagement for the district.
Seventh-graders start the year with the middle school all to themselves, just as the district does for kindergartners and freshmen in high school.
“The next day the older kids come back,’’ Maskel said.
The transition to middle school can be just as tough on parents. Johnny or Susie may decide they are old enough to navigate things on their own and shun support from their parents.
It’s actually the opposite of what they need, said Anna Sully Sparwasser, a sixth-grade counselor at Beveridge.
“Talk to them about homework, ask questions about their friends, be involved and know where your kids are,’’ she said. “Parents need to be involved at this stage even though kids are acting like they don’t want it. Their frontal lobes aren’t developed.’’
Here are some of the bigger challenges facing both kids and parents at this new stage:
- Social media: The Internet and social media can be dangerous places for middle school kids, so Sully Sparwasser said read those texts. Look over social media accounts. Be vigilant. “Kids can’t learn how to navigate the world in which we live without parents helping them,’’ she said.
- Organization: Your child shouldn’t be headed to school without a planner, notebooks and pencils. Sully Sparwasser said her school calls it being “Beveridge ready.’’ Teachers will try to help them be organized but need reinforcement from parents. “It can be overwhelming.’’
- Friendships: It’s a whole new world, and middle school students are learning how to navigate through a lot of new relationships. The more you know your child’s friends, the easier it can be if issues arise.
- Grades: Don’t let your child become overwhelmed and fall behind. Most schools give parents access to all of their child’s academic endeavors. You can see what assignments are missing or how they did on a test. Worried? Call or email a teacher if you have concerns.
- Extra activities: Sully Sparwasser said studies show that kids involved in activities do better in school. Tell your child to take part in at least one, whether it be sports, drama or band. It builds community, too. It’s also good to increase responsibilities at home.
It will take a few weeks, but soon your child will be walking the halls of middle school like a pro.
Just be patient, Sully Sparwasser said.
“The kids are changing, their brains are changing, their bodies are changing,’’ she said. “It’s that balance of holding them accountable but also supporting them.’’
