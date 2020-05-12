Elephants have long been a symbol of good luck and good fortune. And who isn’t up for that right now? Be sure your creation has its trunk raised to shower you with positive energy!
WHAT YOU NEED:
• Buttons
• Pencil
• Hot glue gun and glue sticks, or E6000 clear adhesive
• Paint
• Canvas board
• Fine-point black marker
WHAT YOU DO:
1. With a pencil, draw an elephant shape (or animal of your choice). We used cardstock to make a pattern from a shape we found online.
2. Lightly erase the pencil drawing so it is faint on the canvas. Using a watercolor paint the same color as the buttons you are using, fill in the outline. Let paint dry.
3. Now for the buttons. Using glue, add the first layer of buttons, trying to cover as much space as possible without going outside the lines. Allow glue to dry.
4. For the second layer of buttons, overlap the button edges to create a straighter line and fill in any gaps.
5. For the eye, use white and black buttons.
6. Add button balloons, button grass and balloon strings with a thin black marker.
Caution: Buttons pose a choking hazard, so be sure to keep them out of reach of children ages 5 and younger.
Inspired to try something more difficult? Check out this blog for over-the-top button art projects: insteading.com/blog/button-art
(Source: bustedbutton.com)
This article originally appeared in the May 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
