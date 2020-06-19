Summer is here! Well, at least some version of it is.
Although life doesn’t look quite normal yet, there are things we can all still do that we love, including being outside, binge watching our favorite shows and kicking back and enjoying some extra time to read this summer.
My list of books I want to read is growing and, with the library now allowing returns and curbside checkouts, my reading is picking up again! Here are a few books I’ve read lately that you should definitely add to your list.
• If you’re looking for a series: "The Wedding Date" by Jasmine Guillory is the first of three books. While it isn’t a true series, per se, the characters crossover from book to book, which makes it fun. In the first book, two characters get stuck on an elevator together. Somehow the girl ends up getting talked into going as the guy’s date to his best friends wedding — enter drama, romance and a bit of chaos. These books are light (albeit a little R-rated) and make for perfect, easy reads for summer. Somehow with all of the difficult things going on in our world, picking up a lighter novel feels like a good way to go.
• If you’re looking for the next big movie or TV show: "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn is so good and is scheduled to be released as a movie in 2020. Imagine having agoraphobia and not being able to leave your house. This is the reality that Anna Fox lives with everyday. After nine months of being cooped up inside, she officially knows everything there is to know about all of her neighbors — that is until the new family moves in. Anna witnesses a horrible crime through her window and no one believes her. Did she imagine it? Or are things not as they seem? And how can she convince the police she isn’t crazy and to trust her? You won’t be able to put this down!
• If you’re looking to be on the edge of your seat: "Castle of Water" by Dane Hucklebridge. Imagine being in a plane crash and having to survive years on a deserted island — but you’re not alone. Two people survive a horrible plane crash and no one is looking for them in the right place. This book is raw, heartbreaking and full of love and hope. It will have your jaw dropping from beginning to end. It is definitely worth reading.
• If you’re looking for something beautiful: I have two picks for this one. The first is "This Is How It Always Is" by Laurie Frankel. The youngest of five boys, Claude realizes as a young child that he is transgender. The transformation he takes from Claude to Poppy changes the entire family forever. Follow their journey as they try to show each other grace, love and acceptance, which is easier said than done.
And, finally, "Confess" by Colleen Hoover. Colleen Hoover remains one of my favorite authors. Her books are so unique and I can never put them down. "Confess" is no exception. Follow the journey of two characters whose lives have impacted each other in the past, and their journey as fate brings them together for a second time. "Confess" poses us all with the question "Is honesty the best policy — even if it hurts someone?" This is another addicting book to add to your list!
If you like light but intriguing authors, my go-tos are Colleen Hoover, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Sally Hepworth. So add any of their books to your list and you’ll be sure to be entertained!
Happy reading!
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.