S'mores are the perfect summer dessert. After a long day of play, nothing is better than enjoying some s'mores around the campfire with family.
If you're wanting to switch things up from the traditional graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow ingredients list, check out these three unique variations.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake S’mores
Ingredients:
• 1 cup whipped cream cheese (from a tub, not a brick)
• ¼ cup powdered sugar
• ¼ teaspoon vanilla
• Nonstick cooking spray
• 12 regular marshmallows
• 12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
• ¾ cup mini chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Mix the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until needed.
2. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
3. Place the marshmallows on the prepared baking sheet. Broil until they are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
4. Place 12 graham cracker squares on a serving dish. Top each square with 1 heaping tablespoon of the cheesecake mixture, followed by 1 tablespoon of the mini chocolate chips.
5. Place 1 toasted marshmallow on each s’more. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Gimme S’moreos
Ingredients:
• Nonstick cooking spray
• 24 creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
• 2 bars (1.55 ounce) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
• 12 regular marshmallows
Directions:
1. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Place 12 sandwich cookies on the prepared baking sheet. Top each cookie with 2 chocolate pips.
3. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your palms and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
4. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish and top with the remaining cookies. Serve immediately.
(Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen)
Berry Banana S’mores
Ingredients:
• 3 large strawberries, hulled, each sliced into 8 thin rounds
• 2 very ripe bananas, each cut into 6 pieces
• Pinch of kosher salt
• Pinch of sugar
• Nonstick cooking spray
• 12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
• 2 bars (1.55 ounces) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
• 12 regular marshmallows
Directions:
1. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Place 12 graham cracker squares on a serving plate. Top each square with 2 strawberry slices followed by 2 chocolate pips.
3. Place the bananas on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with the salt and sugar. Broil the bananas until they start to caramelize, about 5 minutes.
4. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each banana and return the baking sheet to the broiler until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
5. Place one toasted marshmallow and banana piece on each s’more.
6. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.