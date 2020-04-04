Having kids under quarantine can be tough for many reasons.

Working parents are trying to homeschool kids. Kids are missing their friends or going to fun places like local museums, parks or the zoo — especially now that the weather is starting to warm up.

Kids and teens — ages 6 through 17 — should be getting at least one hour of “moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Being stuck at home can definitely make this a little more challenging.

When we can, I have been taking my kids outside to play in our backyard, but on days where that’s not possible, we try and get creative inside. For example, I’ll have them follow along with a workout I’m doing on the TV. They can’t do it all, but it’s funny to watch them try. We also turn on music and dance around while we clean up the house. Music makes anything better. And we've even tried a little kid yoga through Cosmic Kids Yoga. You can see other places offering free workout tutorials here.

I also thankfully was alerted to a great list of 25 ways to get kids moving at home from the American Heart Association. Here are some of my kids’ favorites that we've tried:

  • Dance party
  • Hot lava!
  • Jumping Jacks
  • Do the hokey pokey
  • Squats
  • Stand up, touch your toes
  • Stretch our hands high over your head
  • Mountain climbers
  • Frog jumps
  • High knees

To see the American Heart Association’s full list, click here.

I think we actually get an even better workout by all the laughing we do at each other. How are you and your family staying active while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic?

