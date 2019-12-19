When it comes to family traditions, it’s sometimes hard to know what rituals to keep and what new activities to start.
Here are three fun family traditions that parents shared with me and I’ve always remembered over the years. You might recognize them, but they might also be traditions you want to incorporate into your holiday season!
One tradition that sounded magical to me is the family tree holiday dinner.
A mother in my class shared that every year her family comes together for a feast called the family tree holiday dinner! The interesting thing about this meal is they’ve added a genealogy twister. It’s not just about the food for this group of more than 100 people. It’s the love. This gathering is about tradition. It is about passing forward knowledge, roots and understanding.
During the meal the family focuses on sharing stories, pictures, toasts and traditional activities. They display their family tree; cross-stitching and quilts appear; children dance while a family band plays traditional tunes. The oldest members add new leaves to welcome new members. This tradition allows this family to honor the ties to their past while acknowledging the important accomplishments of the present.
A second neat tradition I've heard of is the Christmas giving tree.
Too often during the holiday season we lose the important reasons for the season. In other words, we focus on what we are getting, when most of us know how great if feels to give! The young couple who shared the Christmas giving tree holiday tradition said their young children love it, and it helps them remember the importance of giving back.
The family makes a Christmas tree out of 24 empty Play-Doh containers or tissue rolls. To start, they write or draw a good deed on slip of paper and place it inside the container. They wrap the container with colorful tissue paper and place a colorful rubber band at the top and, finally, add a number from 1 to 24 on the front.
Finally, they stack and adhere the containers one on top of the other to form a Christmas Tree. Each day, a family member punches a hole in one of the numbered containers that coincides with that day. The family does the act of kindness for each other or someone else to celebrate the giving tree!
During the holiday, many families must travel. Some must place their pet in a kennel, leave them with a trusted friend or take them on the long track to grandma’s house. One family told me that during the holidays they throw the most outrageous pet holiday party. Neighbors, family and friends attend this wonder community event.
Everyone comes with a pet — from a goldfish to a Labradoodle and everything in between. Some pets dress up for the seasonal party, while others just come for a howling good time.
Now, here is the cool thing about this holiday tradition. It's a fundraiser started by the neighborhood children. The funds go to help in many ways, including rescuing abandon animals, supporting the Humane Society and helping owners who cannot afford kennel care or certain pet needs. The family has a basket where they collect lightly used pet items. This is a great tradition to help remember our furry friends during the holiday season.
I hope this family traditions give you some ideas about how you can make your holiday even more special and meaningful!
Bridget Barnes has more than 30 years of experience as a Health and Human Services professional. Bridget joined Boys Town's Family Services Research and Development department to assist with creating what is now the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.
