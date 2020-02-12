While Valentine’s Day has never been a top holiday for me, I have come to enjoy it a lot more since becoming a mom.
My 6-year-old is so excited about Valentine’s Day. He’s in kindergarten this year, so they have a party planned and we purchased his valentines to hand out to his friends super early. I’m so proud of myself over this because last year I waited until the evening of Feb. 13 and all the good ones were pretty much gone. I’m looking forward to sitting down with him and helping him write out his classmates’ names.
It’s just become a fun holiday. I love having an extra excuse for letting my kids know how much they mean to me, as well as making crafts and goodies with them. It’s also fun to shower them with sweet little gifts and treats on the big day.
Their little Valentine’s Day baskets always include some candy (duh), but also other little things like a coloring book, crayons, stickers, etc. One of my favorite gifts to give each holiday is a book.
Since we’re big book fans in my house, I always try to find a new book to gift my kids each holiday. Whether it’s Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas, there are tons of great books out there to both celebrate and teach kids the meaning behind each holiday.
Sometimes, there are so many options that I’m not really sure where to start. So I reached out to the wonderful librarians at the Omaha Public Library and asked them for their Valentine’s Day kids book recommendations. Kendall Munch, youth collection development librarian, didn’t disappoint with her picks. Check them out below.
Receive weekly parenting tips, advice and information on family-friendly events from Momaha.com.
Baby to toddler
“I Love All of Me,” by Lorie Ann Grover
“I Love You, World,” by Aleksandra Szmidt
“Llama Llama I Love You,” by Anna Dewdney
“My First Valentine’s Day,” by Sara Miller
Preschool to second grade
“10 Valentine Friends,” by Janet Schulman
“A Book of Love,” by Emma Randall
“If You’ll Be My Valentine,” by Cynthia Rylant
“Love,” by Matt de la Pena
“Love From Sesame Street,” by the Sesame Workshop
Third to sixth grade
“Babymouse: Heartbreaker,” by Jennifer L. Holm
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel,” by Jeff Kinney
“Heidi Heckelbeck and the Secret Admirer,” by Wanda Coven
“Origami for Valentine’s Day,” by Robyn Hardyman
“The Mystery Valentine,” by A.I. Newton
Teens
“Color Outside the Lines: Stories About Love,” by various authors
“Love from A to Z,” by S.K. Ali
“You’d Be Mine,” by Erin Hahn
“The Shortest Distance Between Love & Hate,” by Sandy Hall
“Even If I Fall,” by Abigail Johnson
See more “Omaha Picks: Love is All You Need” for teens here.
I’m excited to check a few of these books out and read them to my kids. However you celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, I hope you’re surrounded by people you love — and those who love you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.