...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
In early March, much of Jennifer Stauss Story’s attention was focused on the news of the coronavirus outbreak.
As it evolved into a pandemic, her first thought was heartbreak for those diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as well as their families.
“I thought, ‘We need to wrap our arms around these people,'” she said.
While not physically possible, Stauss Story came up with the idea of a digital campaign that would demonstrate love, support and compassion for not only COVID-19 patients and families but healthcare workers, first responders and others who are “deepest in the trenches of this fight.”
With that, “Love 4 COVID-19 Fighters” was born. It's an easy way to show thanks or send words of encouragement.
To participate, people can simply post notes to the campaign’s Facebook page or tag notes on their own social media page by using the hashtag #love4covid19fighters. Stauss Story then curates all posts and adds them to the website at covid19compassion.com. Messages can be as simple as a handwritten note saying “You’ve got this” or “We’re thinking of you.”
The campaign has been a family affair for the 48-year-old native of Gothenburg, Nebraska. Her husband, Mark Story, helped her get the website up and running. And, because they both have backgrounds in the communication field, they “constantly bounce ideas off one another,” she said.
She also asked her 16-year-old twin daughters, Hudson and Campbell, to help come up with the name of the campaign — originally called “COVID-19 Compassion” — because she wanted them to understand the campaign’s intention and its importance.
“I have always stressed the importance of helping others to my children; that above all, we need to be compassionate and reach out to those in need,” she said. “I don’t know if there could be any great teaching moment for them — and all of us.”
Stauss Story said the campaign has evolved with the pandemic — including taking on the new name — and “is ready to serve as a beacon of hope, inspiration and love to those who need it most.”
She understands the pandemic is overwhelming and has completely upended people’s lives. She knows many people are struggling and either can’t or don’t know what to do to help those fighting the virus.
“There are some wonderful messages on the website and I cannot thank those enough who submitted them,” she said.
Most of the notes have come from Nebraska, but a few have come from across the United States, as well as Canada. But they need more, Stauss Story said.
Overall, she hopes the website will serve as a place where those fighting against the coronavirus can go to “feel our collective messages of love, support, encouragement, appreciation and compassion.”
“More than ever, they need to know that we have their backs, that we are fighting right along-side them,” she said. “While we cannot illustrate this through the power of human touch, we can create one gigantic virtual hug to help them get through the next minute, the next hour, the next day.”
