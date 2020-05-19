My kids have barely left our house since early March.
We’ve taken car rides to pick up food or driven by the homes of friends and family to say hi (from a distance, of course). We’ve gone on walks around the neighborhood. But that’s about it.
We’ve taken social distancing very seriously.
And I can tell it’s had an effect on them. At 3 and 6 years old, they sort of get what’s going on — "bad germs are making people very sick" — but they’re also super impatient and are getting bored.
“Mommy, when will the bad germs go away? I miss going places!” my oldest son, Sammy, said to me during a car ride to get takeout this past weekend. I turned around to empathize with him.
“I know, buddy. I get it. I miss going places, too.”
My husband, Kevin, is the only one of us to go out into the world for necessities. And bless him for doing it. But the boys and I stay home for the most part.
I asked Sammy, “When this is all over, what’s the first place you want to go to?” With hardly a pause, he replied, “The train museum!” (Also known as the Durham Museum.) His little brother, Elliott, echoed his sentiments. They love that place and really, really miss it.
So it got me wondering what places — big and fancy or ordinary and everyday — are other kids excited to check out once this is all over? So I reached out to local parents to ask.
Here are some responses, along with some clarifying notes from their parents.
“The grocery store because it’s very cool there.” — Zach, 3
“Have a spa day (get our nails done) and go into a Starbucks!” — Harper, 7
“Dinosaur place (Omaha Children’s Museum that has a Dino exhibit).” — Jack, 4
Kya, 12, wants to go to Target with her two best friends. "She misses hanging out," her mom said.
“Maybe our cruise but since dad said no, Dave & Busters! Or just the store. I miss Walmart and HyVee.” — Alexander, 6
Oliver, 10, wants to have a sleepover with his best friend. “We haven’t been able to hang out all night since this started.”
“Ninja warrior gym, because dad won’t let me build my own ninja warrior course at home.” — Zaylie, 8
Vonn, who turns 4 Saturday, said he wants to go to Granny’s and the zoo.
“The trampoline place, because it’s really fun and we can celebrate there because the virus will be over!” — Honora, 6
“Papio fun park.” — Caelan, 6
“Target.” — Kinsie, 5
“Great Wolf Lodge.” — Tessa, 7
“The pool.” — Shy, 5
“The (Omaha) Children’s Museum.” — Ben, 4
“T.J. Maxx.” — RyAnne, 15
“Greek Islands.” — Gibson, 9
“The park.” — Jonathan, 4
“The zoo.” — Penny, 5
“Aunt Emily’s house.” — Max, 4
"The book bank (library)... I miss the smell.” — Emersyn, 5
“Maybe bowling.” — Porter, 13
“School.” — Allie, 9
“To get a pedicure.” — Bryce, 16
“For a walk!” — Ozzy, 4 (His mom said he has also asked about the zoo and the "Pink House" — his cousins’ house.)
“To see my school friends.” — Kate, 5
“Disneyland!” — Beckett, 5
“My grandma’s house to spend the night because I miss her.” — Riley, 9
June, 4, keeps telling her parents she wants to go to Dave & Busters. "I didn’t even know she was that big of a fan," her dad said.
Finnegan, 6, can't wait to go swimming.
Beckett, 13, wants to go anywhere with his friends. Anywhere.
“My friend’s house so I can play with them again.” — Dylan, 10
Bridget, 7, wants to go to Great Wolf Lodge because “I need a vacation!”
“The pool because it’s fun and splashy.” — Claudia, 6
“I would have a sleepover at my house.” — Charleigh, 8
“The zoo and Target.” — Kodi, 5
"The beach!" — Sloane, 5. (Her mom: “She's got big goals evidently. I'm feeling it.”)
Emma, 5, wants to go to the Shadowlake HyVee to eat dinner at their restaurant on a Friday when they have the balloon maker.
“Target to look at Barbies.” — Ashton, 2
“To the swimming pool.” — Meleah, 2
“Target to buy cars.” — Jackson, 2
“The safari park.” — Connor, 5. (His mom: “We’ve only been there a million times in the past few months…”)
“I want to go to the pumpkin patch with Tommy because I miss him and he has to miss me and the pumpkin patch misses us.” — Brogan, 4
Barett, 12, said a friends house because “I am tired of my family.”
“To Wyoming and spend time with my mom.” — Laeth, 10
“California because it’s nice, sunny, they have a beach and this virus sucks.” — Kale, 14
“To Disney World because I haven’t been there in awhile and we were supposed to go in September.” — Segan, 7
"Claire's because I want my ears pierced and more jewelry.” — Gracelynn, 6
“If it was up to me, it’d be bowling or skating because they are really fun.” — Grant, 8
“I wanna go straight to the cheer gym (Beyond All Stars) so I can train and be with my cheer family.” — Sophia, 10
“To any pool and have my birthday party with my best friends Mia and Elliott.” — Emilio, 4. ("Because we canceled his birthday party in April,” his mom said.)
“To the Joslyn Art Museum.” — Isabela, 9
"Um, let's see here, ummm, Grandma's house." — Harper, 8
Frank, 8, wants to go to Great Wolf Lodge “because we’ve only been there one time.”
Vall, 13, wants to go to Hot Topic. “It’s like my second home.”
“I want to go to my friends Calvin and Holden's house. I want to play this new game we bought before the pandemic started — 'Final fantasy VII' remake.” — Miles, 14
“I want to go swimming. Because I just want to go swimming. I want it to be a swimming birthday party.” — Logan, 11
“Chinese Buffet.” — Faith, 7
Hunter, 8, can't wait to go back to the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
“The Pink Shell.” — Jenna, 12, and Sami, 10. (Their mom said, “It’s a resort in Florida where we were supposed to vacation this June but have postponed.”)
“Have a huge family gathering and see all my cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents.” — Quinn, 9
“Swim! Swim! SWIM!!!” — Logan, 6
Kinsley, 4, can’t wait to go to the Children’s Museum. She also can’t wait to see Casey, Stormie and the gang at a Storm Chasers game.
“See my friends and play soccer.” — Hayden, 12
“It’s a tie between Boppa & GoGo’s farm and Disney World.” — Anders, 5
Tristan, 9, wants to go to his Grandma and Papa Joe’s house or Red Robin.
“Go to a Stormchasers game with friends.” — Camryn, 12
Ella, 2, wants to go to the park and go on the slide.
"Dinosaur putt putt (Prehistoric Putt).” — Cooper, 4
