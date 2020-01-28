Ah, January.
Probably my least favorite month, I'm sorry to say. The holidays are over. Everyone is tired. It's cold. There's not a lot to do.
I know a lot of parents hear the dreaded "I'm bored" a lot during this time of year. I haven't heard it yet from our 6-year-old or 3-year-old, but I know it's not far off. While they haven't said "I'm bored," I can tell they are by the amount of time they spend underfoot until my husband or I say, "Go play!" in exasperated tones.
And while I definitely make my kids go find stuff to do when I see they're bored, I'm also always thinking of fun ways to make memories with them.
Recently we tried a make-your-own-pizza night. After surveying the audience, we found it was widely successful.
My kids love pizza, and they ask for it all the time. My 3-year-old, Elliott, once said, “But I miss it; I miss pizza,” after I told him no to having pizza for dinner. (We just had it a few days before.)
So one night when they once again begged for pizza, we let them make their own.
Nothing beats homemade pizza.
I decided on personal-sized pizzas. We went to the store and purchased their favorite toppings: sauce, cheese and pepperoni. (I know. So adventurous.)
Once home, I put their store-bought crusts (we'll try homemade next time) onto plates, poured the sauce, cheese and pepperoni slices into bowls and let them build their own pizzas.
I had to put a little of the sauce back into the jar after my 6-year-old, Sam, heaped on a little too much. And I added a little sauce to Elliott’s pizza so it wouldn’t be dry. I also had to hold him back from dumping the entire bowl of mozzarella cheese onto his pizza! (What can I say? The kid loves cheese. If he had his choice, his go-to snack every day would be cheese and crackers.. minus the crackers.)
After topping their pizzas, they enjoyed watching them bake. When they were finished, they were so excited to finally sit down and eat their masterpieces.
Bonus: They ate every bite — probably because they made the pizzas on their own.
Knowing this, I should let them help with every single meal I prepare. There would never be another fight about food. Ever.
A mom can dream, right?
