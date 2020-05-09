Who doesn’t love to build with Lego?
Making a balloon-powered Lego car is a great activity to do just for fun. But, there is also science involved. You can teach your child about the physics of force and motion.
There is no need to build anything more than a simply designed car. In fact, the fancier the car, the heavier it will be, which may make it harder for the balloon to move it.
The fun is in building many different designs and seeing which design travels the farthest or the fastest.
What you need
Lego bricks
Lego wheels
Balloons
Tape measure
What you do
1. Have your child create and build a few Lego cars of differing sizes.
2. Build a hole to stick a balloon through it.
3. Blow up the balloon and hold the end shut while you place the car on the ground.
4. Let go of the balloon and watch the Lego car go.
5. How far will it travel? Grab a measuring tape and see how far it went.
6. Do it again with other designs to see which car goes the farthest.
Questions to ask
» What works best: A short car or a tall car? A skinny car or a fat car? A long car or a short car?
» Why do you think this car went farther?
» Why do you think this car was slower?
» What if we tried it on a rug?
» What happens if the balloon is blown up more or less?
» There are endless questions you can ask to explore this fun Lego activity.
The science behind it
Lego balloon cars let children explore two of Sir Isaac Newton’s Laws of Motion:
Newton’s first law: An object that is at rest will stay at rest unless a force acts upon it.
Until a balloon is blown up, attached to the Lego car and let go, there is no force acting upon it, so it will stay where it is.
Newton’s third law: For every action (force) in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
The balloon forces out air, which puts the car into motion. When the force slows down and eventually stops — an empty balloon — the car slows down and stops also. A heavier car will need a greater force, but may not travel as far as a lighter car, which will require less force to go farther.
Inspiration: mombrite.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.