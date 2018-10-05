Most people are familiar with the term “helicopter parent” (a parent with a tendency to hover over their child or children), but now there’s a whole new kind of parent to keep an eye out for.
Have you heard about the lawnmower parent?
If you’re like me, you probably haven’t, but this new parenting classification is making its way into the lexicon. A lawnmower parent is basically a parent who will “mow down all of children’s challenges, discomforts and struggles,” according to a USA Today article. They’re willing to go to whatever lengths necessary to prevent their child from having to face adversity, struggle or failure.
Once I read the definition I completely, 100 percent recognized this parent. I see glimpses of her in the mirror most days.
Just last week, my 8 year-old son, Declan, sheepishly informed me that he left his homework sheet at school. The story should end there — and back when I was in the third grade, it would have. But that was back in the days where asking my mom to pick up the receiver on our landline phone and call another parent to send over the forgotten worksheet wouldn’t have crossed either of our minds. Now, not only is it conceivable, it’s standard.
So when Declan tells me about the forgotten work, he follows it up with a suggestion to simply text one of the other parents to have them send a photo for me to print out for him.
Really?! Really.
And voila! Just like that, my little forgetful student thinks he can have a perfect solution to the “I forgot my homework” conundrum in his sticky, snack-stained paws. Problem solved.
So I texted one of the other parents, and they happily took a snapshot of the worksheet for me and, with the press of a button on my smartphone, it was on its way to get printed.
But here is where my lawnmower parenting stops. I hand the sheet to my son to complete and, after he does, I inform him that he will not being taking it back to school the next day to hand in for grading.
Why? Because I’m mean.
I’m sure that might be what he thinks, but honestly, it wasn’t to be mean. It was to teach him a lesson on responsibility. Sure, I got the page for him to complete, so where is the lesson, right? I got him the sheet so he could do the work and not fall behind, but my point is you don’t get credit for the work if you don’t do all of the work. That explanation is baked right into the word “homework.” You have to bring the work home — not text a friend.
There will come a time when he’s older and has a smartphone of his own where he can text or FaceTime his friends for the forgotten materials, but that will be up to him to take the initiative.
So yes, I may well be a lawnmower parent, but I’d like to think I’m keeping it on more the manual, non-electric push mower end of that spectrum, rather than the four-wheel, zero-turn, hydrostatic riding lawnmower side.
Molly Cavanaugh of Omaha’s Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” is a mom to two children who lives in Chicago. She writes weekly for momaha.com.
