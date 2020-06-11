Most of us have held a door for someone, let a driver slide into our lane during rush hour or invited people to cut ahead of us in a check-out line when they’re purchasing a few items and we have a full cart.
Those simple gestures, although small, have a big impact on children. Being consistently kind shapes children into who they will be as adults, said Dr. Michael Coutts, a child psychologist at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. Plus, there are psychological and physical benefits that impact kids in deep and meaningful ways.
1. Doing good feels good. Showing empathy and demonstrating compassion make us feel better, and not just in terms of the warm fuzzies we get when helping others. Being kind produces neurochemicals such as endorphins, which dull pain, and oxytocin, which is produced when interacting and bonding with others. That means practicing compassion reduces stress and literally makes us happy. “It also increases optimism, self-worth and the feeling of belonging,” Coutts said.
2. Kindness is contagious. When we’re kind to others, others are kind to us. “Kindness essentially breeds kindness,” Coutts explained. “The more you interact with kindness and are exposed to it, the more contagious it becomes.” That’s because showing empathy increases social connections and builds trust.
3. Nip bullying in the bud. Bullying is a hot topic, and parents want to protect their children from bullies. But they should also prevent them from becoming bullies. “Showing compassion is incompatible with bullying,” Coutts said. “You can’t be kind and be a bully.”
4. Model behavior and be consistent. We can’t just tell kids to be kind. We have to practice what we preach and be kind ourselves. Volunteer at your church, pick up an item a stranger has dropped or simply be gracious toward a family member when winning a board game. There are all kinds of ways to show compassion, Coutts said. "Teach it, talk it, model it and practice it.” Consistency is paramount, he stressed. “We are ultimately what we repeatedly do. The more kids practice being kind, the kinder they become," he said. "It becomes their habit and part of who they are. It’s not just one act; it’s constant practice and exposure.”
5. Be grateful. They might not seem connected, but gratitude and kindness are closely linked. Being thankful, Coutts explained, “is rooted in and fosters compassion.” That means that doing something like listing what you’re grateful for at the dinner table makes children better attuned to appreciating the compassion of others – and results in kinder kids.
6. Be self-compassion. While not as frequently discussed, being kind to oneself should also be emphasized. “We need to constantly teach kids to be self-compassionate and to recognize their strengths. This helps them be comfortable with who they are. It’s often overlooked, but hugely important,” Coutts said. When kids are kind to themselves, they feel better about themselves, which in turn makes them less susceptible to bullying.
