Read Across America week started March 2. You can still celebrate with this sweet snack inspired by “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
The snack is easy enough for the kids to help make, and yummy enough for the whole family to happily eat. So make a batch and enjoy it like a Yink with your favorite drink − pink ink (strawberry milk).
“One Fish, Two Fish” Popcorn
- What you'll need:
- ¼ cup butter
- 12 large marshmallows
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup popcorn kernels, popped, or 1 bag plain popcorn
- Blue food coloring
- 1 box Swedish Fish candy
What you'll do:
1. Pop the popcorn, transfer to a large bowl and set aside.
2. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter, sugar and marshmallows. Once smooth and combined, remove from heat.
3. Add food coloring and stir until desired color is achieved.
4. Pour marshmallow mixture over popcorn and carefully mix until popcorn is well-coated.
5. Spread coated popcorn onto a sheet of waxed paper to cool.
6. Once cooled, add in Swedish Fish candy and serve.
(Source: www.recipeforasweetlife.com)
“One Fish, Two Fish” hand prints
What you'll need:
- Construction paper in red and blue, plus two additional colors
- Blue or white poster board
- Craft glue
- Googly eyes
- Markers
What you'll do:
1. Trace child’s hand on construction paper — one of each color — and cut out shape. Alternatively, you can cut two of one color that is not red or blue.
2. Glue one googly eye on the palm side of the hand print.
3. Using a marker, draw a mouth and gills.
4. Glue hand prints on the poster board in order: one fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. Two fish can either be two of one color or one color plus red overlapping.
Variation: Instead of using construction paper, you could make hand prints with different colors of paints.
(Adapted from www.thehouseofburkeblog.com)
***
This article originally appeared in the March 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.