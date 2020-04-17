I picked my kids up from school on a Friday afternoon and was surprised to find them heavy laden with books. We had spring break the next week, so I couldn’t believe their teachers had sent them home with so much homework.
“It’s in case we don’t go back,” my daughter told me.
Cue my horrified, panicked reaction. “In case you don’t go back where?”
If only I could go back to that younger, more naïve version of myself. And slap her.
Little did I — or anyone else — realize that the blissful days of outsourcing education outside of the home was long gone.
School in our country looks very different for everyone now that we’ve discovered distance learning. No more frantic races in the morning to get them anywhere on time. They go nowhere. They never leave the house. Ever. We have nothing to be late for. No more hours of time to get my own work done or housework accomplished or enjoy some quiet around the house. My kids are always here. Like, they seriously never leave. And what’s the point of doing housework when it doesn’t last longer than 30 seconds? And now I don’t have time to work. I only have time to teach.
Not that I have the ability to just give up working. That kind of financial freedom is a dream. What I’m saying is I don’t have time to do the work my family depends on me for. Instead, I spend my days fighting with technology I feel surprisingly ill-equipped to use and facilitating four different class schedules while keeping a 3-year-old and two puppies occupied.
In years past, I’ve thought very seriously about homeschooling my children. But not in my wildest imagination did I picture it to include Zoom schedules, virtual science fair presentations and wrestling the Internet to upload pictures of homework. I had the somewhat-innocent opinion that I would be in charge and could therefore choose how we approached and executed learning. Instead, distance learning feels very much like a class I don’t remember signing up for where my children are graded on my lacking ability to educate them.
The kids have been champs at this new approach to school. They roll with the punches, my mini meltdowns and the heaping piles of homework they have. The teachers have been great, too. They've sent along research websites, videos to watch, live or pre-recorded teaching videos directly from them, Zoom calls and easy communication through messaging and emails.
I’m the one flailing and feeling very ill-equipped for this monumental task. With four kids learning at four different grade levels, I am hopping from one kid to the next for hours on end. And then after they go off to recess/P.E./time outdoors, I have to learn intricacies of uploading that I, honestly, never cared to know.
I think we’re all looking forward to getting back to life as usual, but with school especially. Homeschooling is a wonderful option and so is sending your kids to school. It’s when we mix the two together that things get particularly complicated.
So here’s to all the parents who have a headache by lunch every day; who’ve contemplated chucking a laptop, desktop computer or tablet through a window; and who always insist it’s time for P.E. just so you can pour yourself a glass of afternoon wine without the judgy eyes of your distance learning school’s star student of the week watching your every move.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.