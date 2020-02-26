Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, yet an alarming number of school-aged children don't eat it.
In fact, according to the American Dietetic Association, more than 40 percent of girls and 32 percent of boys skip breakfast on a regular basis.
Many parents wonder why not eating breakfast is such a problem, especially if their children eat a mid-morning snack instead.
The reason is simple: Children who do not eat breakfast do not consume the necessary nutrients for their bodies to produce the energy needed to concentrate in school and to adequately complete learning responsibilities.
Breakfast affects children’s overall performance during school by eliminating hunger symptoms such as headache, fatigue, sleepiness and restlessness. It also helps them to think faster when doing school work and respond more clearly to teacher questions. Eating breakfast helps increase mental performance and helps kids to be calmer and less anxious.
In fact, children who eat breakfast are more likely to consume nutrients important to healthy growth, including iron, calcium, fiber and vitamins. They're also better able to keep their weight under control and have lower blood cholesterol levels.
When the morning is rushed, it's easy to grab something quick that is likely to be packed with sugar and fat. Keep the cabinets and refrigerator stocked with quick and healthy choices such as:
- Whole-grain cereal or oatmeal top with fruit and low-fat milk.
- Hard-boiled eggs. You can boil them the night before and serve cold with a slice of toast.
- Whole-grain bread or bagels. Toast and top with peanut butter or low-sugar jam.
- Breakfast bars. Eat a fruit-filled breakfast bar with low-fat milk.
- Fruit. You can serve them fresh, frozen, dried or as a juice.
- Rice cakes or muffins. Serve with low-sugar jam, peanut butter or other low-fat spreads.
Encourage your child to eat breakfast by sitting down as a family to eat breakfast each morning. You can also have your child help you plan the week’s breakfast menu. Finally, make breakfast foods conveniently available by placing foods on low cabinets and refrigerator shelves, keeping a bowl of fresh fruit on counter and buying single serving containers of milk and breakfast bars for mornings when the family is rushed.
If you find that mornings are too rushed to eat a proper breakfast, look into your child’s school breakfast program.
Studies show that children who eat breakfast at school are less likely to arrive late or miss school and may perform better in certain subjects, such as math and reading, than those who don’t eat breakfast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.