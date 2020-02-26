The other day I was in the drive-thru lane at Walgreens. The pharmacy tech was running through his requisite set of questions — address verification, prescription information, reward number, etc. — and I was desperately trying to keep up my half of the conversation.
It was challenging because my 4-year-old chatterbox in the back seat would not stop talking. My daughter always has a lot to say, and this moment was no exception.
But she’s kid number five. By now I am an expert at tuning people out; at force blocking one stream of conversation in order to better hear another. If there were an Olympic category for this, I would have multiple gold medals in the "tuning a child out" sport. I am the Michael Jordan of "not hearing my children when another adult is talking to me." I'm the Patrick Mahomes of selective listening.
So I answered the technician’s questions and gave him my credit card while my kid continued to chirp in the back. When he walked away from the window to get my medicine, my hearing finally returned to normal and my ears caught up with the words coming out of her mouth.
“Mommy, I am so sorry. I’m so, so sorry.”
I slowly turned my head, a little afraid of what I’d find.
What met my gaze when I turned around wasn’t scary, though. It was just...unexpected. My full-sized golf umbrella was completely engaged, upside down and yawning wide open in the back seat of my small sedan. Clearly my kiddo had pressed the button, but who would’ve imagined that inverted mushroom of a rain blocker would fill up every inch of space in the back except for my daughter’s car seat? For the love of God, the kid was nearly swallowed by that Moby Dick of an umbrella!
I started cackling as I pondered whether or not the pharmacy tech had seen it fly open. Part of me wished I had access to their security cameras because the shock on her face must’ve been hilarious.
As parents, there are times when we have to power over the chattering kiddos — like when the cashier is talking to us at the grocery store, when we’re placing an order at a restaurant or when we’re on an important phone call. But sometimes the things we’re talking over can get pretty bonkers.
One afternoon a few years ago, for example, my kids and I were leaving for a little league baseball practice. We were running behind and I was locking the front door of the house while the kids loaded into the minivan. A disjointed chorus of “mom” and “mommy” wafted around my head (not unusual for a mom to hear) as my key got stuck in the deadbolt and our lateness grew later. I ignored their chit chat while I struggled with the lock, but the minute my key was free, I noticed an unfamiliar silence.
I turned around and saw that the passenger window of the minivan was smashed. All of my kids were staring at little Matt, who was 4 at the time and pretty much in trouble on a daily basis for throwing the river rocks that bordered our yard. Apparently my children had been noisily attempting to rat out their rock-wielding little brother before he had a chance to do damage, but this mama was not having the chit chat and coincidentally paid the price for her finely-tuned skills of ignorance.
Is one of your parental superpowers the ability to tune out babbling? Have your kids ever destroyed something right behind you while you were obliviously having a discussion? Please tell me I’m not alone.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
