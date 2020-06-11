We all know there will be an increase in family disappointment due to having less flexibility for outside activities.
To reduce stress because of disappointment, families should be honest about their feelings, be flexible and be mindful in order to come together during these difficult times. Below are tips for how to do that.
1. Be honest. Allow family members to share their fears, fatigue and faith about disappointments. Allow your children and yourself the opportunity to appropriately vent emotions. Parents do not need to have all the answers. They need to be willing to hear concerns.
2. Be flexible. As a family, make decisions together — especially decisions about change. Talk about what will need to take place to restructure family activities. Everyone should work together to put into place the changes needed, such as rescheduling travel, reinvesting funds, etc.
3. Be mindful. In order to reduce stress, families will need to be resilient. They must allow for daily mindful activities — meditation, rest, journaling, exercise, etc. Establish workable routines that help maintain calmness, stability and connectedness.
Quick tips for summer replacement activities:
1. Home camps. Create routines for half-day home camp where kids build self-esteem, physical challenges and re-energize their love for exploration.
2. Redirect funds. Use moneys that would have been spent on summer camp to invest in home and neighborhood camps using social distancing procedures. You could also invest in a pool, a basketball hoop or some other fun product that everyone in your family can enjoy.
3. Stay-cation. Create a home project the entire family would like to have at home such as a home theater, a game room, backyard equipment, etc.
4. Invite over some fun dinner guests. Surprise the kids with a special guest during a night of backyard dining. This could be a family member you haven't seen in awhile, a regular neighbor or a local famous person who can bring the outside in safely.
Bridget Barnes has more than 30 years of experience as a Health and Human Services professional. Bridget joined Boys Town's Family Services Research and Development department to assist with creating what is now the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.
