The kids and I logged some serious car time together this summer. We've covered approximately 1,600 miles of interstate travel in the last month. This, in turn, has given us plenty of time to "chew the fat."
Teaching the kids how to read mile marker signs along the interstate has eliminated one of the more persistent — and exhausting — road trip conversations, “How much farther to (insert destination here)?" Taking that query out of the equation has really freed up a lot of talk time, and it opened a whole new line of communication for 8-year-old Declan and 6-year-old Mara.
Enter the inter-sibling dialogue.
These backseat musings are proving to be my favorite part of being stuck in the car. Whether it’s a quick trip to the grocery store or a five-hour drive to the beach, listening to my children chatter and, in some cases, debate the finer points of existence is nothing if not interesting.
Sometimes they are simply talking about what they’ve been building in Minecraft, or who’s better at swinging. But lately they’ve been drifting on to bigger topics; really heady stuff that leaves me feeling like I’ve time traveled to Woodstock, New York, circa 1969, and am eavesdropping on some “mind-expanded” flower children debating the roots of existence. Seriously. Declan and Mara may have no idea what “existential” means, but they are certainly exploring it when they start debating the finer points of reality.
Take this little snippet as an example: Recently, while making a pit stop at the gas station before heading out on another road adventure, my two little philosophers started discussing one of their favorite things — nature versus technology.
This debate has been going on for months. Mara argues that nature far exceeds technology — with its endless ability to amaze and our need of it to survive. Her brother disagrees. His stance is that technology can do things nature never could and, without technology, we wouldn’t have the world we live in today with all of its creature comforts.
Round and round they go...back and forth...making their cases for each of their championed ideal.
So there we all were, simply gassing up the car, when my son laid down a mic-dropping line that brought silence to the car.
“Mara, technology is the best because, well, people are God's technology. God made people just like people make computers, and they both need energy to work. So wouldn’t that make us technology, too? Right, mom?”
This rendered me speechless. I sat there in the parking lot of a Bucky’s with a grab-bag of Fritos in my hand while my 8-year-old son channeled some inner theologian. This same trip they also hit me with “Who named all the colors and why?” and “What’s a soul?”
It’s a far cry from the old days when the “big” question from the peanut gallery in the second row was, “Do cats fart?”
I’m not saying I miss the dueling cries of “How much longer?” chorusing from the back seat, but it sure was a lot easier to answer.
