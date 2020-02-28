Kids are masters at teaching us how not only to accept change, but to absorb it, incorporate it and pivot with it while living life at a full-on sprint. I was reminded of this not too long ago. My family was sent on an unanticipated road trip to visit family while my husband spent the weekend repairing our bathroom due to a toilet mishap involving a toy car.
Thank heavens for what we call our “gear bag.” If you ever find yourself on a long drive with the kids, a gear bag can bring some much-needed peace from the constant "Are we there yet?" inquiries from the backseat. For our crew, which includes two energetic boys ages two and six, we never take a long road trip without a bag packed with these items:
• Tactile board books and adventure books. We have a basket of books in the middle seat between the boys and keep more in the gear bag. Our youngest son loves anything he can mash, scratch, or tug, so books with fuzzy bunnies, sandpaper dump trucks, and stretchy spiders are a plus.
• Coloring books and crayons. Reusable sticker books are another great, mess-free option if you can't trust your kids not to color all over your car seats.
• A heavy-duty learning tablet. Drawing apps, age-specific educational games and the option to download favorite shows can be lifesavers when you still have miles to go.
• Extra-long charging cables. We also keep a multi-socket car charger extension and extra batteries on hand.
One problem with all of this? Some of the items in our gear bag eat up a lot of data on long drives. Fortunately, these four tips can help keep your kids' data usage low when you're on the go:
1. Disable the “automatic app updates with cellular data” and “background app refresh” features in your tablet’s settings.
2. Buy a larger memory chip and download movies and shows before leaving. Pro tip: Have your kids select and download shows as part of their packing responsibilities. Set limits on what they can choose based on the length of your trip.
3. Buy pay-as-you-go Internet passes to use at rest areas, restaurants and any of the inevitable stops you'll have to make during your ride. They provide you with Internet access when you aren't in the car, so you won't have to worry about using all your data. Some passes are available to purchase by the hour or day, so you only have to buy what you need.
4. Play some family car games. "I Spy," "License Plate Words" and other old-school games are a great way to pass the time and enjoy some family bonding without the use of screens.
The most important thing about a long car ride, whether planned or impromptu, is that it gives your family a chance to spend a little extra time together. When you need some personal time — whether that’s reading, watching a movie, or playing a video game — these survival tips can help keep your kids occupied and content in the backseat. Who knows, you may start to look forward to the occasional road trip.
***
Kristin Hackler is a ghostwriter and serial freelancer. When she's not writing, you can find her playing with (or running after) her two free-range boys and baking up a storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.