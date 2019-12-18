Often times, sprains are seen in children and people who participate in sports that include running. For instance, basketball and soccer players experience sprains often.
A sprain occurs when ligaments are stretched or torn. Ligaments are tough bands of fibrous tissue located between two bones. While ankles sprains are most common, they can happen anywhere in the body.
What causes a sprain?
Falling, twisting or getting hit can lead to a sprain. Sprains happen suddenly and a pop or tear may be felt when the injury occurs. This type of injury can cause the joint to move out of the normal range of movement, leading to the tearing or stretching that can be felt.
Not wearing the proper attire needed for an activity leads to sprains. Additionally, tired muscles are less likely to provide the support needed for your joints. If your body is not healthy and able to hold all the stress you are putting on it, you are more likely to stress your joints and cause a sprain.
What are the symptoms of a sprain?
The most common symptoms of a sprain are swelling, redness, limited and painful movements and bruising.
Most people experience sprains in their ankles, and they complain of pain when walking as well as swelling in the joint. If you experience a severe sprain that limits your mobility, you should see a doctor as soon as possible to relieve the pain.
What are the treatments for a sprain?
The most common treatment plan used is called R.I.C.E. The acronym stands for rest, ice, compress and elevate. R.I.C.E will be effective for most sprains; however, more severe injuries may require physical therapy or a brace.
How can sprains be prevented?
To prevent sprains, patients should work to strengthen their joints. For instance, if an athlete is experiencing a sprain in the ankle, he or she should focus of strengthening the ankles. Practicing a variety of workouts that focus on balance. Your balance is directly tied to the strength of the joints in your ankles. Practicing these exercises will lower your risk of injury.
Make sure to wear proper footwear when you go to the gym or play sports. Proper support is a key component of injury prevention.
