Often times, when you think of muscle strains, you think of them happening to athletes.
While they do often happen to people who participate in physical activities such as sports, they are incredibly common among the general population. They can happen to people performing every day activities, such as unsafely lifting something heavy or by repeating the same motion.
A strain is an injury to muscles and/or tendons — the fibrous tissue connecting muscles to bones. They're caused by stretching the muscle beyond its limits or over contracting the muscle. Minor strains typically only overstretch the muscle or tendon, while severe strains may cause partial or complete tears in the tissue.
Since strains affect the muscles and tendons instead of ligaments, the most common places to experience this injury is in the back or hamstrings. Additionally, patients often get strains in the hands, elbows, legs and ankles. The symptoms of a strain vary. They might include:
- Noticeable muscle pain and tenderness in the affected area
- Muscle pain that increases with movement and decreases with rest
- Sudden pain and swelling
- Bruising and redness in the affected area
- Muscle spasms
- Muscle weakness
- Difficulty with motion
Treatment plans are different for each unique injury; however, there are a number of common treatments your child may benefit from if they are experiencing a strained muscle. They include:
- Taking pain-relief medications such as ibuprofen or Tylenol (acetaminophen)
- Icing the affected area to reduce swelling
- Elevating the strained part of the body
- Resting the strained area and refraining from excessive physical activity
- Compressing the area to help with swelling
If at-home treatments do not help the strain, make an appointment with a medical professional. Your child's doctor may prescribe more serious treatment options. Those who have strained an ankle or foot may need to use crutches.
Although strains may occur regardless of preventative measures taken, regular stretching and strengthening exercises will help minimize the risk of strains.
