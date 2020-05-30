Our beloved golden doodle passed away unexpectedly in January. I was crazy about that dog. He was my first baby and simply the best. I doted on him as the quintessential dog mom.
As time passed and real children came into our lives, our precious Lincoln was pushed down lower and lower on the totem pole. Though he no longer received daily walks or snuggles, he took pride in his newfound role as watchdog. He loved our kiddos and relished any time spent with them. Unfortunately, my 4-year-old couldn’t care less about this 70 pound ball of fluff.
Their relationship could be summed up like this: When she'd wake up in the morning and when she'd walk in the front door after school, Lincoln would race to give her a warm greeting. She, on the other hand, would complain about how his big tail hit her in the head and would dramatically wipe away his kisses because they were gross. As she'd demand he leave her alone, he'd happily follow her to the couch where he would rest on the floor beneath her — just in case she changed her mind and decided to play.
After he passed away, I wanted to make sure we had those hard conversations. I was fully prepared to answer her questions. We even made a photo album filled with pictures of him, and I frequently shared fun memories of our silly pup. My daughter didn’t seem fazed by any of it. Not once she did show any emotion towards his death. She seemed to easily accept the fact that he was now in heaven and no longer with our family.
I mistakenly took her lack of communication and emotion on the topic as "everything must be fine." Besides, she never seemed to like him all that much anyway.
But at the beginning of May, she started looking through his photo album. Shortly afterward, I noticed a serious change in her behavior. One afternoon an epic meltdown started, seemingly out of nowhere. After sending her to her room for alone time, she came downstairs and started screaming for Lincoln. Her words literally brought me to tears as she looked up and shouted, “Lincoln! I’m ready for you to come back from heaven and be with our family. I’m ready to give you a hug. I miss you. Please come back now. This is not fair.”
My heart broke into pieces as I saw her pain and realized she truly never processed his death. Looking at the photo album must have triggered something in her little brain. And being quarantined at home just added fuel to the fire, as she quietly realized day after day he wasn’t coming back. All those pent-up feelings came flooding out at once. This meltdown — albeit still epic — was not sudden at all. This had been brewing for quite some time.
I held her in my arms that afternoon and listened to her frustrations. I empathized with her disappointment and let her know I was having those same feelings, too. Together, we weathered this storm.
This experience provided another teachable mommy moment for me. Just because your child — whether they're 4, 14 or 24 — isn't talking about something doesn't mean they're not feeling something. We can do all the right things to spur communication, but it needs to happen on their terms. As parents, we can’t predict when those floodgates will open, but we can be the calm in the middle of their storm.
It’s a tough gig helping these little humans navigate their big feelings. I’m hopeful we can improve our communication skills to prepare for the next big feeling that comes along. Maybe this mama can avoid one less meltdown. If not, I’ll be there regardless — ready to listen, comfort and calm.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.