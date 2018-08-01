It’s OK to do nothing.
Let me repeat that...it’s OK to do nothing.
With summer dwindling, many parents feel the pressure of making yet another Pinterest craft or squeezing in one last memorable vacation with their children. My children and I created a bucket list of things we wanted to do this summer. We've been able to check off quite a few from the list, too. We've gone to the zoo, the art museum, had overnights at Grammy’s and had a lemonade stand.
But there are still items on our list we didn’t complete. And that’s OK.
Last week, my yoga instructor whispered, “Sometimes, the most purposeful thing for us to do is to relax.” I exhaled and allowed that thought to linger. How true is this? Our society today is moving at break-neck speed. Keeping up with emails, texts, phone calls, current events and social media can consume you if you allow it.
On a recent morning, as it was pouring rain, the weight of busyness crept in. "You should do this. Go there. Go, go, go." So I stopped to look and listen to what was going on around me.
My kids are creating a book about stolen diamonds and an evil queen. Markers littered the table as they giggled and visited about a plot twist. Afterward, they ran downstairs and created a “sports academy” with a basketball court, including three-point lines marked with duct tape. At the entrance, there was a check-in table with papers, pens and name tags. Next, they climbed up on the counter and retrieved my tattered cookbooks, thumbing through the pages to find the perfect recipe for a chocolate cake to bake later this afternoon.
My kids are content doing nothing at home, using their imaginations and not having a strict schedule throughout the day or week. Of course, we attempt to knock out our morning chores so we can face the day with some sort of structure, but if my family needs a day to be, then that’s OK.
After nine years of parenting, I’ve finally come to a place where it’s OK to not race off anywhere. It's more than healthy to be still, and this allows my children to know they don’t need to be entertained.
Just the other morning, many of the neighbor kids trickled out into the circle and played a long, fierce game of kickball. Afterward, they slurped up melting popsicles. It felt like my 80s childhood all over again. My heart was so very happy.
At the end of summer, our summer bucket list may still may have items that have not been completed. But that's OK. Writing books, baking cakes and playing kickball spontaneously ensued instead. This has been a spectacular summer thus far, as we will continue to lean into our rhythm of spontaneity, refreshment and relaxation.
Now, off I go to my kitchen...it’s covered in cocoa powder.
Leigh Dunn is an Omaha native, writer, teacher and mother of three. Leigh loves to cook and travel, and is currently buried under a mountain of laundry. Send help in the form of scones or lattes.
