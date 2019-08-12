And poof! Just like that, another summer vacation has come to an end — and a rather abrupt one in my opinion.
I'm sure it’s safe to assume countless children everywhere who are forced to swap out their swimsuits for school supplies share the same opinion.
For me, summer is a bewildering combination of feeling like I should be in full vacation mode, while also realizing that, unlike my son, Declan, and daughter, Mara, I am not actually on break thanks to my real life obligations like working and parenting.
It's so not fair.
It was a good summer break — even if it took some getting used to. As a work-from-home mom, having kids scratch at my office door at 10:30 a.m. was an adjustment. It was also baffling on a number of levels. First was “Are you seriously just now waking up?," followed up by “Aren’t you old enough to get your own breakfast?”
The best part was how liberating it was for us to have the kids home and free of the school year scheduling constraints. Declan, Mara and I felt downright giddy to be able to make our own way after nine packed months of school and extra-curricular activities. Having the freedom to call our own shots was amazing — for the first two months.
Look, if I’m being completely candid, we were all ready to get back to reality once August rolled around.
It's not like I'm exactly looking forward to all the school and extracurricular activities; it’s not like the kids are raring to get out of bed before it’s practically lunchtime. They certainly aren’t clamoring to trade in sitting on the couch learning via PBS Kids for sitting at a desk learning via live human educators.
But we are definitely looking forward getting back into a schedule.
I'm not the only one, either. Earlier this summer, I came across an article about how the majority of parents surveyed were ready for their kids to head back to class just 13 days into summer break. At various points during the summer, I was absolutely one of them. There were times summer seemed like it was never, ever, ever going to end.
But now, as I scramble to get the family first-day-of-school ready, I’m a little wistful to see summer go.
That may have less to do about seeing the kids in bed at a reasonable hour and more about all of the back-to-school prepping I need to get done. My kids decided to use the last few months of easy, sunshine living to grow out of last year's wardrobe.
Apparently kids are keen on having shoes that fit, pants that go all the way down to their ankles and shirts that cover their entire belly. The nerve.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children and lives in Chicago. She writes weekly for momaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.