The monarch butterfly population in the United States has continued to decline over the years. Since 1990, an estimated 970 million monarchs have vanished, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
But one local organization is hoping to help change that.
Through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, the Save Our Monarchs Foundation is providing a few ways local kids and families can help Monarch butterflies right from home.
SOM, which partners with the Omaha Public Power District and its Prairies in Progress program, had planned to provide classroom instruction in schools throughout OPPD’s coverage area this spring, as well as planting pollinator gardens at schools.
But then the coronavirus pandemic hit and schools closed.
So the foundation decided to provide the program free of charge online through its YouTube channel. The videos include information on Monarch butterflies, their migration, life cycle, needs and tips for how to help them.
They’re also delivering more than 4,000 free pollinator plant plugs — young plants or seedlings — to local kids and their families who are interested in creating pollinator gardens at home. The plugs, which are provided by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and the Prairie Plains Resource Institute, include milkweed — the Monarch caterpillar’s only food source — and other native nectar and pollen sources. Families are encouraged to submit pictures and videos of their pollinator gardens to the SOM Facebook page.
“Gardening for Monarchs and other pollinators is a perfect stay-at-home activity that the whole family can enjoy,” said Jenn Duerr, outreach coordinator for SOM in Nebraska. “All while helping provide much needed breeding habitat for the arriving Monarchs on their journey north.”
To receive free plugs, students and their parents can send their name, address, phone number and school affiliation to jenn@saveourmonarchs.org or call the foundation at 402-646-9025. Plants will be delivered sometime today through Friday.
The Save Our Monarchs Foundation works with utility companies like OPPD, as well as other right-of-way holders to restore pollinator habitats through its Corridors for Pollinators program. To date, it’s helped restore or enhance more than 15,000 acres since its start in 2015.
“We are really a group of concerned citizens and activists focused on getting plants that benefit Monarchs and other pollinators in the ground and increasing habitat,” said Randall Gilbert, program director. “We are unceasingly passionate about this work.”
