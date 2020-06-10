Oh, Facebook Marketplace. How we love your willingness to let us unload our used everything on you. You are a one-stop shop for our repurposed purchases, including home goods, clothing, plants, Christmas decorations and more.
But when selling used “kid stuff," how honest are sellers in their descriptions? “Like new” doesn’t always look like something that is new, and “barely used” often times resembles “barely cleaned.”
So what would it look like if we were to describe our wares with one hundred percent honesty?
FOR SALE: INFANT BOUNCY SEAT ($15)
This thing looks pretty decent, right? And it still bounces, which is the absolute most important thing to look for in a bouncy seat. Any other features don’t even really matter, do they? Nope.
OK so the vibration function no longer works since we forgot to remove the batteries and they became corroded, but that white duct tape covering the battery box makes it impossible for you to test it out until you get the seat home.
Also, the lovely yellow accents swirling among the pink floral fabric are not, in fact, the impressionistic sunflowers you might’ve imagined. No, they are actually the tangible evidence of our little angel’s first-ever diaper blowout — a massive mustard-colored poop-splosion that stretched from the inside of her diaper all the way up to the back of her precious neck. We will never ever forget that moment. So you could say that seat is pre-kissed with nostalgia.
FOR SALE: PACK ‘N’ PLAY ($20)
At a glance, this pack ‘n’ play looks perfect. The zippered carrying bag is like brand-new, mostly because we recently found it in a closet. So it’s lovely at first sight. The product inside is not quite as great, which is why we hope you don’t try to set it up before taking it home.
But technically it IS a playpen that your munchkin can be corralled in, so yay! It’s serving its purpose!
It does have a few reddish-brown stains on the mattress pad of which the origins are questionable. It could’ve been juice, food, bodily fluids...we can’t really remember. Although my husband has a vague recollection of scrubbing it with bleach and crying just a little. No worries, though. It’s yours now, not his.
Also, we’ve been storing it in our in-laws’ garage for at least a year, so it comes pre-scented. A delightful potpourri of gasoline, fertilizer, cigarette smoke and Roundup leaves the pack ‘n’ play smelling like the great outdoors each and every time you open it up. Relax and enjoy!
FOR SALE: SOFT ELSA DOLL ($5)
It’s Elsa — need I say more? She is the Queen of Arendelle and ruler of all things icy. Plus she's a survivor of chunky vomit attacks. She's just a top-shelf Disney toy that our daughter adored.
What’s that? Oh, well, yes, we did say vomit attack. It was no big deal, really. Just a 3 a.m. emptying of the stomach that left Elsa’s soft, yarn-like hair riddled with regurgitated foodstuffs.
The good thing is that since my child loved the doll so much, I was forced by her devastated screams to not only brush-scrape the puke particles out of the toy’s hair, but to also soak Elsa in hot, soapy water before machine washing her as well.
So the royal icy one really had a hardcore wash down, and I’m almost certain there is no remaining visible traces of the incident. You’re welcome. Please take Elsa off my hands, and also maybe don’t smell her head too closely.
***
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
