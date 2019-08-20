As summer vacation comes to a close, kids everywhere give a collective sigh about having to return to school.
I haven’t felt that way in a long time. My school days ended years ago.
Until last week.
My son, Sam, started kindergarten this year. I couldn’t have dreaded it more. I’ve actually been dreading it since we took Sam to kindergarten roundup in the spring. Back then, I reassured myself: “I’ve got all spring and summer with him. It’ll go slow.”
Boy was I wrong. Of course it didn’t go slow. In fact, the day crept up on me so fast that we went school supply shopping two days before school started.
Despite my fears, the big first day went great even if it was a little confusing at first.
I had no idea how drop-off worked, so we parked a couple of blocks away and walked up to the school.
It was chaos. At least, it seemed that way. Parents and kids were everywhere. Most of the kids were walking together in a circle around the parking lot, which was blocked off. Teachers stood in the center of the circle with signs saying their name and their grade.
After we found Sam's teacher, we stood there for a few minutes talking and getting a picture with her — man, we took a whole lot of pictures that morning .
Usually a brave kid, Sam seemed a little anxious, and I honestly didn't want to leave him until I absolutely had to.
Finally, the bell rang. The kids started rushing off to their teachers. Sam, hearing the bell, started heading toward the building. We called him back and directed him to his teacher but not before I croaked out a goodbye.
Yes, croaked. Seriously.
My eyes brimmed with tears, and when I tried to say, "I love you. Be good, listen to your teacher and be nice to everyone," I felt like I had a frog stuck in my throat.
His anxiety quickly turning to excitement. Sam said, "OK mommy, I will. I love you. OK. I gotta go, mommy!"
Then he said bye to my husband, Kevin, gave his 2-year-old brother, Elliott, a hug and off he went without even looking back.
We didn’t leave. I couldn’t do it yet. So we stood there for awhile, watching him with his new classmates and teacher, until they slowly filed into the building and out of sight. As he marched inside, he waved at us, excited for his new adventure.
Honestly, I think I did OK. At least, I did better than I thought I would. I'm really sad at how big he is, but I'm also so proud. I'm proud of Kevin and I for the brilliantly happy, kind and sweet boy we've raised. I'm proud he's able to attend a tight-knit Catholic school. I'm excited for all the things he's going to learn — he especially cannot wait to learn how to read — and the new friends he'll make.
While Sam was in school — his first day was thankfully only a half day — we spent a nice morning with just Elliott until it was time to pick him up. That afternoon, I stood in the rain with all the other kindergarten parents, all of us anxiously searching for our children's faces. When Sam saw me, he lit up. "Mommy!" he said as he ran full force at me.
He hugged daddy and Elliott, who was excited to have his big brother back with us. As we walked to the car, Sam told us all about his day. They made hats, colored, played on the playground, went to church and sang songs.
He beamed. Even if I wasn’t so jazzed, he was excited to go back the next day, and he had to double check (and triple check) that he was going back the next day.
Yes, I assured him. And then I thought to myself, "Get ready for many, many, many years of school ahead of you, kid. You've got a long way to go."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.