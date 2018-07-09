My husband and I recently took our kids on their first camping trip.
My dad (the kids' Papa) has been inviting us for years to join him for the annual family camp-out, and this was finally the year Peter and I thought the kids were up for the adventure.
I’m a Nebraskan — born and raised — and my family’s annual vacation tradition is a little thing we call “Summer Safari.”
It didn't involve a trek to the African outback, and you didn’t even need a passport. We didn’t visit official camping grounds but instead made camp in remote locations. We'd carry in our own water, dig a latrine, a fire pit and set up shop. Then we'd explore Nebraska — the Niobrara, Broken Bow, Scottsbluff and Clearwater (our base camp) — for one to two weeks.
Flash forward a few decades.
We now have a new location for base camp outside Mullen — a little more than an hour north of North Platte — but the wonder and beauty of outdoor Nebraska is very much the same. So are the rustic camping conditions my father likes to employ.
So when we started making plans for the city slicker kids’ first rural adventure, I was a little apprehensive about their response to camp life.
It’s fun to buy sleeping bags and lanterns, but all they knew about camping before this they’ve either read in books or seen at the movies or on TV. The concept of, say, using an outhouse is a lot different than actually having to use one in the middle of the dark, quiet, big-sky night.
My suspicions about Declan and Mara’s acceptance of life on the open plains were initially confirmed when we took the I-80 exit at North Platte and headed north into the wide open of the Sandhills. For another hour we drove through rolling hills and the people-less space did not go unnoticed.
“It’s a wasteland!” my 8-year-old son exclaimed from the backseat of the car.
“No, it’s not,” I replied.
“Yes, it is. There’s nothing out here but cows. Just cows.”
“Well, keep your eye out for Aunt Marg and Uncle Steve’s ranch so we don’t miss the turn off.”
“How can we miss it? There’s nothing out here.”
Oh, brother.
Declan and Mara have spent nearly their entire brief lives in a city. Sure, we’ve driven to less-populated places, but no place as remote as the rolling hills of central Nebraska. However, any of these sharp appraisals of rural life melted away once we arrived at the ranch. The kids were in heaven.
We made camp — pitched the tent, unrolled the sleeping bags, starting a camp fire, etc. — and settled in. Declan helped tend the fire with his Papa, and after dinner was cleaned up we watched the full moon rise while Papa told some tall tales of the Great Plains. These included monster barn owls who snatch outlaws and the classic Cavanaugh camp tale about Whistling Weasels, which is an allegory cautioning kids to be responsible visitors to the great outdoors. Basically, don’t litter and don’t bother the wildlife or the Whistling Weasels will get you.
I think it’s safe to say my kids kept a pretty clean camp after that one and a sharp eye on the skies for any extra-sized winged creatures.
There was horseback riding with Aunt Marg and Aunt Ailleen, a ride in the tractor with Uncle Steve, flying kites with Papa and target practice with Uncle Seamus.
When it came time to strike camp, there were tears from the kids who were sad to say goodbye to their Sandhills adventure.
All good things come to an end, but I told them this wasn’t their last camping adventure. I mean, we didn’t buy a tent for nothing. So it would appear the Summer Safari magic will continue for another generation — barring an attack of Whistling Weasels or man-sized barn owls.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Omaha’s Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show is a mom to two children who lives in Chicago. She writes weekly for momaha.com.
