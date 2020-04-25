There are many opinions out there on whether or not moms should stay home with their children.
Some women can't imagine working and not being their child's main caretaker, while others choose to focus on their career and rely on childcare options for their kids. But no matter what a mom chooses to do, one thing is certain: There is judgment on all sides.
As a full-time working mom to two kids, I feel blessed that my current job has provided a great work-life balance. My family has a daily routine down and we're great at it. Everyone is thriving at school and at work.
Until the coronavirus outbreak hit.
Like many other parents out there, I found my two worlds — family and work — colliding. It's not something I ever imagined myself doing. After all, I knew I didn't want to be a stay-at-home (or work-from-home) mom before I even had children. I had many reasons.
First, I didn't think I had the patience. I've always had a feisty personality and can be quick to yell when upset. Second, I didn't think I was creative enough. I always thought staying at home with kids meant having to plan fun learning activities and creative projects. After spending most of my life around family and friends who later became teachers, I knew I didn't have that special skill set. Finally, I knew I wanted to focus on my career. Work had always been an important part of my life and I didn't want my professional world to take a setback after having children.
Not even maternity leave with both my kids changed my mind. While I cherished the time with each of them, I was ready to get back into the workforce. Of course, I still felt the mom guilt we all feel. I cried several times after dropping them off at daycare and never thought the teachers were doing as good of a job as I would. I always anxiously awaited the weekends and spent as much time with them as possible.
Today, I find myself struggling daily trying to delicately balance both work and family life. It's not easy. But this pandemic has taught me some life lessons and surprises I never would have learned otherwise.
What surprised me the most is how much I love being a stay-at-home mom and how much I enjoy being around my kids all the time. It turns out they're pretty awesome human beings. That patience thing I always worried about? I've accepted I'm a work in progress. Besides, patience is a learned virtue anyway, isn't it? And on the days I do lose my patience, I pour my wine glass a little fuller than normal.
Additionally, I've realized you don't need creative lesson plans to keep kids entertained. We spend our days cooking, dancing, coloring, playing, watching TV (typically "Frozen") and exploring outside. I'm always finding new ways to help them learn and hopefully grow.
The joy of being home with my children is the realization that they don't care what we do; they just want to be with me. And I am soaking up every moment while I can.
"Mommy, the days are going by so quickly being home with you. I don't even miss my friends. Can we do this all the time, where we stay home with you always?" my 4-year-old recently said to me. Hearing this filled my heart with so much joy I thought I was going to burst.
This quarantine — while a change for every family in some way — has given me the mom confidence I never knew I always needed. My kids are exactly where they are supposed to be right now, safe at home with their mom and dad. I wouldn't trade this time with them for anything.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
