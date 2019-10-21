If you would have told me years ago that the Food Network was going to be the bonding television channel for my family, I would have said you were crazy.
Normally, we are a house divided when it comes to television-viewing habits.
All my son and daughter want to watch are cartoons. All my husband likes are sports — unless the Godfather is on. Then it’s a real dilemma for him. I like to watch whatever I can squeeze in between the kids going to bed and me falling asleep. And — if I’m being completely honest — I’m lucky if I make it through the first 20 minutes of an hour-long show most nights.
So unless they started making animated sports shows with a dash of throwback Italian crime family in there, I never really saw a way that the four of us would be excited to tune into the same show.
That is until one night, when flipping through the channel guide, a holiday-inspired kitchen competition caught our eyes.
First, it was the "Halloween Baking Championship" that got Declan, Mara and me tuned in. Sure, I love a healthy dose of personality-driven cooking how-to shows, but when the Food Network put a fun Halloween spin on things, the kids were dazzled. Soon, they were cheering on their favorite creations and creators. We were all hooked. Well, most of us. My husband was the final hold out.
Initially, Peter wouldn’t join us, citing his aversion to “reality” television. But then a night came when one of the challenges caught his attention. The competitors were asked to make edible confections based on an assigned member of "The Addams Family." It was this flash of TV-character nostalgia that got Peter to finally take a seat and join in on the fun. He’s been armchair quarterbacking the contestants choices of flavor, execution and presentation ever since. His late addition finally made our weeknight show a family affair.
Then it wasn’t long before we started seeing commercials for another Food Network offing and that was how we added "Halloween Wars." It wasn’t just a single baker flexing their sweet skills; it put together a team of culinary creators that could not only bake a mean dessert, but create an entire scene out of pulled sugar and gigantic carved gourds. It was this show that completed Peter's initiation as a reality TV viewerr. Soon, he was audibly making exceptions to the judges choice of victor.
As Halloween inches closer, I realize this goofy but shared family TV moment will end as the shows wind down to crown a winner. However, I should have known that the calculated minds operating cable television wouldn’t let a captive audience off the hook. Because before the first costumed-kiddo could even say “trick-or-treat,” we saw a commercial teasing the upcoming season of the "Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge."
Something tells me the family will spend the next few weeks talking turkey while competitors roast it.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
