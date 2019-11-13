I didn’t start writing until after I had four kids because my what-I-want-to-do-with-my-life epiphany didn’t show up until I was knee deep in diapers, The Wiggles and sippy cups full of milk.
Inopportune timing, but at least it showed up, right?
My first attempts were atrocious. I wrote some terrible books as the children crawled around me, but I kept writing.
As the kids grew, I wrote. As they lost baby teeth and started school, I wrote.
One afternoon, my boys made a deal with me (my daughter wasn’t home or I’m certain she would’ve gotten in on it, too). My three sons made me promise that if I ever got a book deal, I’d buy them each a thing. Tyler wanted an apple pie, Joey wanted a Happy Meal and Matt wanted two double cheeseburgers. My little dudes really knew how to dream big.
Their deal was adorably sweet, but it added to my worry that my kids might see me as a failure because I was allowing them to witness my many failed attempts. In their eyes, was I just a mom in pajama pants chasing a dream? I felt like Uncle Rico in “Napoleon Dynamite,” lamenting how different things would’ve been if “we’d just made state.”
So I went back to college. I started taking writing seriously. I'd write at 4 a.m. before anyone else was up. I'd write in my car during baseball and dance. I would write until I fell asleep at my laptop. Eventually — and we’re talking many years later — things started happening.
I got signed by an agent. Finally, there was something impressive to report back to the kiddos. But nothing that followed was easy. The book needed significant revisions that took nine months. When it was finally shopped around, editors were saying good things — yay! — so I excitedly told the kids.
Because no offers came, and that book was ultimately shelved.
What was I doing? Why did I keep telling them about my silly dream? It couldn’t be good to show my offspring how often I failed, right? Look, kids, your mom got rejected again. Woo!
But then the most incredible thing happened this past summer. The next book was it — the one that finally nabbed a publishing contract. I was happy screaming by myself in my living room after I got the call, and I texted my older kids.
Me: Who has two thumbs and just got a publishing deal?!! This guy!! (And yes, I added the Jim Halpert GIF.)
Their responses came simultaneously.
Tyler: You owe me an apple pie.
Joey: You owe me a Happy Meal.
Matt: When do I get my double cheeseburgers?
I hadn’t cried until that moment. The poignant flashback — and the fact that they all remembered it when I’d completely forgotten — made me bawl. Then my college kid tweeted out my book announcement. My married kid texted, "It’s finally happening, mom!"
No one in the world besides my kids and my husband knew how long the journey had been. No one else could understand how huge it was that it had finally happened.
I like to think my children learned a lesson about perseverance after watching me get rejected for well over a decade. My kids are pretty funny, though, so it’s equally possible that they now refer to things that take forever as “mom years.”
As parents, we constantly obsess over what we can do to make our children’s experiences more fulfilling. But isn’t it crazy how often they unknowingly enrich ours?
Lynn Kirkle is a writer and lives in Omaha with her husband and five children. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found on Twitter @LAPainter.
